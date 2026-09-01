Jonathan Bailey Drops Out of ‘Sunday in the Park With George’ Revival After Ariana Grande’s Exit

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The West End revival of “Sunday in the Park With George” has now lost both its stars. Following Ariana Grande’s departure from the production at the start of August, Jonathan Bailey is now backing out as well.

Bailey revealed the news on his social media on Tuesday morning, posting a statement in support of Grande, and all those involved with the production.

“Ari is one of my dearest friends, and my support for her is unwavering,” he wrote. “[Director] Marianne [Elliott] is extraordinary and one of my longest collaborators and friends. After much consideration, I have decided to step back from ‘Sunday in the Park with George.’”

Jonathan Bailey via Instagram

“This brilliant, introspective musical has been a real passion project for me, and I feel incredibly lucky to have shared in its journey with this team,” Bailey continued. “Among many things, the story explores the deep connection between George and Dot, a beautiful, devoted pairing, and I so look forward to seeing what the team, and the two actors who will now take on these roles, will create with it.”

As of this writing, who exactly those two actors will be — or whether show will even advance — remains unclear. Tickets for the 2027 revival were originally slated to hit the market in May, but the production delayed sales until the fall, following Grande’s departure.

At the start of August, Bailey’s “Wicked” co-star announced that, following her Eternal Sunshine Tour, she would be taking “a step back from visibility.” In a statement given to PEOPLE, Grande’s rep explained that her public appearances have “led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

“I wish the very best to the entire company with what will no doubt be an incredible production, and I will be cheering them on as they continue this journey,” Bailey finished.