Meg Stalter Explains ‘Oh, Mary!’ Absence a Week After Opening: ‘Stop Saying I Was at the Comedy Cellar’

Meg Stalter addressed her absence from Broadway’s “Oh, Mary!” on Thursday after missing recent performances of the Cole Escola play just a week after making her debut.

The “Hacks” actress and recent Emmy nominee took to Instagram on Thursday, where she clarified the reason for her MIA status and debunked fan rumors that had been circulating online.

“I’m so sad to have missed @ohmaryplay shows this week as I’m very very sick with Bronchitis (we are hoping not pneumonia!!),” the “Too Much” star said in her Instagram post.

Stalter shouted out Hannah Solow and Jackie Sanders, who have been performing as Mary Todd Lincoln while she’s been ill. She called the pair the “world’s most talented” performers and said they “have stepped in to give you the BEST SHOW!”

She also mentioned the theories about her absence that have popped up on Reddit, with some fans suspecting that she was missing shows to perform at Manhattan’s iconic venue The Comedy Cellar.

“There’s a whole thread on Reddit I guess about how people think I was at the comedy cellar and I’d just like to go on record saying I was not at the comedy cellar,” Stalter said in the post. “I’m very sick and have no voice but doing everything I can to be back in the shows this weekend ❤️ love you forever stop saying I was at the comedy cellar please.”

You can view the full Instagram post, which features multiple photos of Stalter posing with a wine glass of ice water, below.

The same week that she debuted on Broadway, Stalter picked up her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the fifth season of “Hacks.” This was part of a record-breaking haul for the show, which brought in 24 nominations for its final season.