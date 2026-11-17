Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“The Fantasticks” closed in 2002 at the Sullivan Street Playhouse after running 42 years there. It was such an Off Broadway staple that I never bothered to see the musical despite my living on Sullivan Street in the Village.

Suddenly, after all these years, Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones’ vintage musical is now a Broadway debutant at the Helen Hayes Theatre, where it opened Monday. Pre-curtain, the show looks familiar to devotees, the set (by Scott Pask) a simple replicate of what it had been downtown: a piano, a harp, a big black box and a white curtain promoting “The Fantasticks.”

Otherwise, it’s not your grandfather’s “Fantasticks.” The Boy and The Girl who live next door and fall in love are now The Boy (Maxim Chlumecky) and The Boy (Nathan Levy) next door who fall in love. Also, instead of two fathers who use reverse psychology to get their children to fall in love, The Boy and The Boy now have two mommies (Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Ruthie Ann Miles) who feign hating each other, so build a wall between their respective homes.

Parents who not only encourage but promote a same-sex affair? If this new “Fantasticks” is set in the future on some other planet, director Christopher Gattelli forgets to tell us.

Purists need not freak out: Tom Jones wrote the musical’s book and lyrics, and gave this version his blessing. It required “a lot of rewriting, especially of lyrics,” Jones noted. “And when I actually began working it, I became more and more enthusiastic … I had great fun doing it.”

Curiously, the gayest thing about this “Fantasticks” is not that two boys consummate their love singing “Soon It’s Gonna Rain.” No, it’s The Narrator, a.k.a. El Gallo, who, in the person of Zane Phillips, is as close to a Tom of Finland illustration as I’ve ever seen come to life on stage. The word “buff” doesn’t begin to describe his arms, which appear ready to explode if anyone goes sharp on a high note.

Chlumecky and Levy are adorable together, but the real sexual heat is between each of them and Phillips.

If there’s anything that connects Gattelli’s work on “Fantasticks” to his previous Broadway musicals, “Schmigadoon!” and “Death Becomes Here,” it’s the absurdly comic performances that often lights up his shows. It’s not always clear what The Old Actor and his sidekick The Man Who Dies are doing in this show, but whenever David Patrick Kelly and Kevin Del Aguila are on stage, it is an utter delight.

The Helen Hayes Theatre is Second Stage’s Broadway theater. This nonprofit theater rarely presents musicals, but it’s nice to see that they know how to, especially after Lincoln Center Theater has succumbed to presenting ear-shattering vocals. This first Broadway revival of “The Fantasticks” is blessed with great singing voices and Nevin Steinberg’s amplification supports them without homogenizing those voices into the current loud-arena sound design that infects the rest of Broadway.