2026 Tony Awards Set for June 7 on CBS and Paramount+

The 2026 Tony Awards will air live from the Radio City Music Hall on June 7, the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced on Monday. The ceremony will stream on both CBS and Paramount+.

No host for the 79th Annual Tony Awards has been confirmed just yet. Cynthia Erivo served as emcee last year.

Eligibility for the 2025-26 season runs through April 26. Nominations will then be announced on May 5. As it currently stands, 33 New York City productions will be eligible for Tony consideration.

Winners at the 2025 Tonys included Nicole Scherzinger for Best Actress in a Musical (“Sunset Boulevard”), Cole Escola for Best Actor in a Play (“Oh, Mary!”), Sarah Snook for Best Actress in a Play (“The Picture of Dorian Gray”) and Darren Criss for Best Actor in a Musical (“Maybe Happy Ending”). Additionally, “Maybe Happy Ending” won Best Musical, while “Purpose” won Best Play.

The 2025 Tony Awards were also a ratings win for CBS, bringing in 5.10 million viewers, per Nielsen. That was up 44% from the year prior and the awards show’s biggest viewership since 2019.

The Tonys have aired on CBS since 1978, though their current contract expires this year.