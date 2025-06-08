Tony Awards 2025: Winners List (Updating Live)

Broadway’s big night is upon us, and there are an abundance of hot races on the telecast: Will Best Actress in a Musical go to Nicole Scherzinger in “Sunset Boulevard” or Audra McDonald in “Gypsy,” making a record upon a record number of wins for the latter?

The Tonys ceremony is airing live on CBS from 8 to 11 p.m. ET., with streaming available via Paramount+. Cynthia Erivo is emceeing, and started with a fun number poking fun at all the TV and film folks in Broadway shows this season, with an especially fun joke about “Just in Time” star Jonathan Groff’s projectile spittle reputation.

2025 Pulitzer Prize-winner “Purpose” won Best Play, despite many predictors thinking Cole Escola’s “Oh, Mary!” might have had the buzzier edge. But Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ powerful family drama has been a stealth contender since it began life at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre last year.

The show began with a big category—Leading Actress in a Play—where Sarah Snook expectedly took home the Tony for her breathless, multi-character triumph “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” making her the second winner for “Succession” in recent years, as Jeremy Strong won the Leading Actor category for “An Enemy of the People” just last year.

Escola made Tonys history by becoming the first-ever nonbinary winner for Best Actor in a Play for their riotous work as Mary Todd Lincoln in “Oh, Mary!”

Beloved theater vet Francis Jue won his first Tony for featured actor in a play for the David Henry Hwang play revival “Yellow Face,” which recently aired on PBS. Scene stealer Jak Malone won featured actor in a musical for “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical.” and Natalie Venetia Belcon won her first Tony as featured actress in a musical for “Buena Vista Social Club.”

Kara Young won her second Tony in a row in the same category—Best Featured Actress in a Play—for her performance in “Purpose.”

The timely school-set play “Eureka Day” won Best Revival of a Play (a relatively new work but unfortunately has had many pre-Broadway runs.). Director of a Play went to first-time winner Sam Pinkleton for “Oh, Mary!,” in the show’s first win of the evening. “Maybe Happy Ending” helmer Michael Arden won his second Tony in three years for Best Direction of a Musical.

Costume designer Paul Tazewell won for costuming “Death Becomes Her,” making him only the second person in history to win an Oscar (for “Wicked”) and a Tony in the same year for costume design, after “My Fair Lady” and “Gigi” designer Cecile Beaton did so in 1958. (Tazewell also has a previous Tony for dressing “Hamilton.”)

The 10th anniversary reunion of the original cast of “Hamilton” rejoined for a celebration of the international behemoth, and included all of the principals, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. (who returns to the show on Broadway this fall), Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and a then little-known, eventual Oscar winner named Ariana DeBose (who hosted the last three Tony Awards).

The musicians of “Buena Vista Social Club” received a special Tony, as did the effects team of “Stranger Things: The First Shadow.” Harvey Fierstein earned the 2025 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, while Tony winning actor Celia Keenan-Bolger (“To Kill a Mockingbird”) was recognized with the 2025 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her extensive advocacy work.

Below, the complete list of winners. Winners are indicated with *WINNER.

Best Musical

“Buena Vista Social Club”

“Dead Outlaw”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Maybe Happy Ending”

“Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Best Play

“English”

“The Hills of California”

“John Proctor is the Villain”

“Oh, Mary!”

“Purpose”*WINNER

Best Revival of a Musical

“Floyd Collins”

“Gypsy”

“Pirates! The Penzance Musical”

“Sunset Blvd.”

Best Revival of a Play

“Eureka Day”*WINNER

“Romeo + Juliet”

“Thornton Wilder’s Our Town”

“Yellow Face”

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“Dead Outlaw”

Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna

“Death Becomes Her”

Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey

“Maybe Happy Ending”*WINNER

Music: Will Aronson

Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park

“Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

“Real Women Have Curves: The Musical”

Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

George Clooney, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!”*WINNER

Jon Michael Hill, “Purpose”

Daniel Dae Kim, “Yellow Face”

Harry Lennix, “Purpose”

Louis McCartney, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laura Donnelly, “The Hills of California”

Mia Farrow, “The Roommate”

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, “Purpose”

Sadie Sink, “John Proctor is the Villain”

Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”*WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Andrew Durand, “Dead Outlaw”

Tom Francis, “Sunset Blvd.”

Jonathan Groff, “Just in Time”

James Monroe Iglehart, “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical”

Jeremy Jordan, “Floyd Collins”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Megan Hilty, “Death Becomes Her”

Audra McDonald, “Gypsy”

Jasmine Amy Rogers, “BOOP! The Musical”

Nicole Scherzinger, “Sunset Blvd.”

Jennifer Simard, “Death Becomes Her”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Glenn Davis, “Purpose”

Gabriel Ebert, “John Proctor is the Villain”

Francis Jue, “Yellow Face”*WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, “Glengarry Glen Ross”

Conrad Ricamora, “Oh, Mary!”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Tala Ashe, “English”

Jessica Hecht, “Eureka Day”

Marjan Neshat, “English”

Fina Strazza, “John Proctor is the Villain”

Kara Young, “Purpose”*WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, “Smash”

Jeb Brown, “Dead Outlaw”

Danny Burstein, “Gypsy”

Jak Malone, “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”*WINNER

Taylor Trensch, “Floyd Collins”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, “Buena Vista Social Club”*WINNER

Julia Knitel, “Dead Outlaw”

Gracie Lawrence, “Just in Time”

Justina Machado, “Real Women Have Curves: The Musical”

Joy Woods, “Gypsy”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Marsha Ginsberg, “English”

Rob Howell, “The Hills of California”

Marg Horwell and David Bergman, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Miriam Buether and 59 Studio, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”*WINNER

Scott Pask, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rachel Hauck, “Swept Away”

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, “Maybe Happy Ending”*WINNER

Arnulfo Maldonado, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Derek McLane, “Death Becomes Her”

Derek McLane, “Just in Time”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Marg Horwell, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”*WINNER

Rob Howell, “The Hills of California”

Holly Pierson, “Oh, Mary!”

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Gregg Barnes, “BOOP! The Musical”

Clint Ramos, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Paul Tazewell, “Death Becomes Her”*WINNER

Catherine Zuber, “Just in Time”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Natasha Chivers, “The Hills of California”

Jon Clark, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”*WINNER

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, “John Proctor is the Villain”

Nick Schlieper, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Jack Knowles, “Sunset Blvd.”*WINNER

Tyler Micoleau, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, “Floyd Collins”

Ben Stanton, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Justin Townsend, “Death Becomes Her”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”*WINNER

Palmer Hefferan, “John Proctor is the Villain”

Daniel Kluger, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Nick Powell, “The Hills of California”

Clemence Williams, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, “Buena Vista Social Club”*WINNER

Adam Fisher, “Sunset Blvd.”

Peter Hylenski, “Just in Time”

Peter Hylenski, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Dan Moses Schreier, “Floyd Collins”

Best Direction of a Play

Knud Adams, “English”

Sam Mendes, “The Hills of California”

Sam Pinkleton, “Oh, Mary!”*WINNER

Danya Taymor, “John Proctor is the Villain”

Kip Williams, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Michael Arden, “Maybe Happy Ending”*WINNER

David Cromer, “Dead Outlaw”

Christopher Gattelli, “Death Becomes Her”

Jamie Lloyd, “Sunset Blvd.”

Best Choreography

Joshua Bergasse, “Smash”

Camille A. Brown, “Gypsy”

Christopher Gattelli, “Death Becomes Her”

Jerry Mitchell, “BOOP! The Musical”

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, “Buena Vista Social Club”*WINNER

Best Orchestrations

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, “Just in Time”

Will Aronson, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Bruce Coughlin, “Floyd Collins”

Marco Paguia, “Buena Vista Social Club”*WINNER

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Sunset Blvd.”

Best Book of a Musical

“Buena Vista Social Club,” Marco Ramirez

“Dead Outlaw,” Itamar Moses

“Death Becomes Her,” Marco Pennette

“Maybe Happy Ending,” Will Aronson and Hue Park*WINNER

“Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical,” David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts