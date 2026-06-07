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What Time Are the 2026 Tony Awards?

Pink hosts Broadway’s biggest night this Sunday on CBS

Jean Smart attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Jean Smart attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Awards season for film might be done, but there’s still glitz and glamor to be had in other parts of the industry. This weekend, it’s Broadway’s time to shine.

Returning once again to Radio City Music Hall, The American Theatre Wing’s 2026 Tony Awards are here. Honoring talent from “The Lost Boys,” “Schmigadoon!,” “Titaníque,” “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York),” “Cats: The Jellicle Ball,” “Chess,” “Ragtime,” “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show” and more, the show will, as always, feature some incredible performances.

Here’s what you need to know.

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When are the Tony awards?

This year’s show is on Sunday, June 7.

What time do they start?

It depends on what coast you’re on. The show starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, after a pre-show that begins at 6:35 p.m. ET/3:35 p.m. PT.

How can I watch them?

CBS and Pluto TV will offer a pre-show called “The Tony Awards: Act One,” hosted by Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess.

You can watch the actual awards show live on the CBS or streaming on Paramount+, if you are a premium subscriber. Essential-tier subscribers will then have access to the show on-demand on Monday.

Who’s nominated this year?

“The Lost Boys” and “Schmigadoon!” dominated the nominations for the 79th Tony Awards, but you’ll definitely recognize quite a few other shows and actors on the list. You can see the full list of nominees, here.

Who’s hosting?

While normally it’s a Broadway mainstay that hosts the show (like Neil Patrick Harris), this year, the ceremony is being hosted by Pink.

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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…