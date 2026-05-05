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Tony Nominations 2026: Complete List (Updating Live)

Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss will announce the nominations for the 79th Tony Awards on Tuesday, May 5

tony award
Tony Award Statuette (Credit: Courtesy of the Tony Awards)

Warm up those jazz hands because it’s time for the 79th Tony Award nominations. On Tuesday, Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss will announce who made the biggest splashes on the Great White Way in 2026, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on “CBS Mornings” and continuing at 9 a.m. ET on the Tony Awards’ YouTube page.

“Ragtime” is expected to rack up multiple nominations, as are “The Lost Boys,” “Death of a Salesman,” “Giant” and “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).”

Several performers with names familiar even to those who don’t know Broadway from Eastern Parkway could be nominated: Rose Byrne (“Fallen Angels”), Carrie Coon (“Bug”), Ayo Edebiri (“Proof”), Laurie Metcalf (“Little Bear Ridge Road” and “Death of a Salesman”) and Jean Smart (“Call Me Izzy”) are among the contenders in the female acting categories. Byrne could cap a year in which she earned her first Oscar nomination (for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”).

Joshua Henry in "Ragtime," Rachel Dratch in "The Rocky Horror Show" and Nathan Lane "Death of a Salesman" (Matthew Murphy/Joan Marcus/Emilio Madrid)
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In the male acting categories, there are Nathan Lane (“Death of a Salesman”), John Lithgow (“Giant”), Daniel Radcliffe (“Every Brilliant Thing”), Mark Strong (“Oedipus”) and Patrick Ball (“Becky Shaw”).

The 79th Tony Awards will be take place on Sunday, June 7, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Hosted by Pink, the show will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET./5 p.m. PT.

We’ll be updating this list live, so please stick around.

Tony Award Nominations 2026

Best Musical
Best Play
Musical Revival
Play Revival
Actor in a Musical
Nicholas Christopher, “Chess”
Luke Evans, “Rocky Horror Picture Show”
Joshua Henry, “Ragtime”
Sam Tutty, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Actor (Play)

Actress in a Musical
Sara Chase, “Schmigadoon!”
Stephanie Hsu, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”
Caissie Levy, “Ragtime”
Marla Mindelle, “Titanique”
Christiani Pitts, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Actress (Play)
Featured Actor (Musical)
Featured Actor (Play)
Featured Actress (Musical)
Featured Actress (Play)
Director (Musical)
Director (Play)
Original Score
Musical Book
Choreography

Cynthia Erivo hosts The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
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Missy Schwartz

Missy Schwartz, Deputy Editor, Awards & Special Projects, joined TheWrap in 2021. Previously she was a senior editor at Entertainment Weekly, covering film and television.

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