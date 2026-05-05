Tony Nominations 2026: Complete List (Updating Live)

Warm up those jazz hands because it’s time for the 79th Tony Award nominations. On Tuesday, Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss will announce who made the biggest splashes on the Great White Way in 2026, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on “CBS Mornings” and continuing at 9 a.m. ET on the Tony Awards’ YouTube page.

“Ragtime” is expected to rack up multiple nominations, as are “The Lost Boys,” “Death of a Salesman,” “Giant” and “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).”

Several performers with names familiar even to those who don’t know Broadway from Eastern Parkway could be nominated: Rose Byrne (“Fallen Angels”), Carrie Coon (“Bug”), Ayo Edebiri (“Proof”), Laurie Metcalf (“Little Bear Ridge Road” and “Death of a Salesman”) and Jean Smart (“Call Me Izzy”) are among the contenders in the female acting categories. Byrne could cap a year in which she earned her first Oscar nomination (for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”).

In the male acting categories, there are Nathan Lane (“Death of a Salesman”), John Lithgow (“Giant”), Daniel Radcliffe (“Every Brilliant Thing”), Mark Strong (“Oedipus”) and Patrick Ball (“Becky Shaw”).

The 79th Tony Awards will be take place on Sunday, June 7, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Hosted by Pink, the show will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET./5 p.m. PT.

We’ll be updating this list live, so please stick around.

Tony Award Nominations 2026

Best Musical

Best Play

Musical Revival

Play Revival

Actor in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, “Chess”

Luke Evans, “Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Joshua Henry, “Ragtime”

Sam Tutty, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”



Actor (Play)

Actress in a Musical

Sara Chase, “Schmigadoon!”

Stephanie Hsu, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Caissie Levy, “Ragtime”

Marla Mindelle, “Titanique”

Christiani Pitts, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”



Actress (Play)

Featured Actor (Musical)

Featured Actor (Play)

Featured Actress (Musical)

Featured Actress (Play)

Director (Musical)

Director (Play)

Original Score

Musical Book

Choreography



