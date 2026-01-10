Washington National Opera to End Over 50-Year Residency at Kennedy Center Amid Trump Rebrand

The Washington National Opera is leaving the Kennedy Center after performing there for over 50 years.

The opera company shared the decision after a resolution to leave the storied venue, now cloaked in controversy, was approved by the WNO’s board of trustees on Friday.

“Today, the Washington National Opera announced its decision to seek an amicable early termination of its affiliation agreement with the Kennedy Center and resume operations as a fully independent nonprofit entity,” the WNO said in a statement.

Per the resolution, the WNO will — as soon as possible — move its slated performances out of the Trump-Kennedy Center’s Opera House, exiting a venue they’ve played at since 1971.

As for where the WNO will land after their departure from the center? It’s said the opera company has possible locations lined up, but that no official lease has been signed.

The WNO plans to also reduce the number of performances as a way to cut costs.

On Friday, the Trump-Kennedy Center echoed the WNO’s sentiments about the split being an amicable one. “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with the WNO due to a financially challenging relationship,” a spokesperson for the venue said Friday. “We believe this represents the best path forward for both organizations and enables us to make responsible choices that support the financial stability and long-term future of the Trump Kennedy Center.”

Richard Grenell, president for the newly minted Trump-Kennedy Center, expanded on their decision to part ways with the WNO, writing on X, “The Trump Kennedy Center has made the decision to end the exclusive partnership with the Washington Opera so that we can have the flexibility and funds to bring in operas from around the world and across the U.S. Having an exclusive relationship has been extremely expensive and limiting in choice and variety.”

Per Grenell, the center approached the WNO’s leadership last year and that they were “open to it.”

“We have spent millions of dollars to support the Washington Opera’s exclusivity and yet they were still millions of dollars in the hole – and getting worse,” he continued. “Having an exclusive Opera was just not financially smart. And our patrons clearly wanted a refresh. The Trump Kennedy Center leadership team will continue to do what it takes to ensure we save and protect America’s premier Arts Institution for decades to come. And we are so grateful for the incredible corporate partners and generous donors who have given us a record-breaking fundraising year. Check out the new Trump Kennedy Center – where everyone is welcome.”

While neither the WNO nor the Trump-Kennedy Center brought up the recent name rebrand amid the update, the decision arrives in the wake of several high-profile performers boycotting and pulling their performances over the president adding his moniker to the famed institution.

Béla Fleck, The Cookers, Doug Varone and Dancers and Chuck Redd have all canceled on the Trump-Kennedy Center in the last several weeks.