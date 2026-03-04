‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Season 2 Adds Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay and Peter Mullan

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is starting to fill out its Season 2 cast.

The sophomore season of the “Game of Thrones” prequel has filled three big roles for the upcoming outing. Lucy Boynton, Babou Ceesay and Peter Mullan have all been cast to join the HBO series. Boynton will play Lady Rohanne, Ceesay will portray Ser Bennis and Mullan will join as Ser Eustace Osgrey.

The wait for Season 2 won’t be a long one, however, as the show was back and shooting by the time Season 1 debuted in January. The series is expected to debut a second season in 2027, which is a nearly unheard of turnaround for TV shows these days.

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is based on a series of novellas written by “Game of Thrones” scribe George R.R. Martin. The story is set 100 years before the core series and follows a hedge knight named Dunk (Peter Claffey) and his squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) – who, in reality, is a Targaryen prince – as they roam Westeros.

The second season is based on the second novella in Martin’s series, titled “The Sworn Sword,” and takes place around two years after the events of Season 1. The show enjoyed a big boost as the six-episode season played out, reaching its peak by the finale.

The conclusion of the “Game of Thrones” spinoff scored 9.5 million viewers in the U.S. in its first 3 days of availability. The finale built on the momentum “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” saw over the season, with Episode 5 hitting 9.2 million viewers, which marked a series high at the time. Additionally, viewership for the finale was up 42% from the premiere episode, which still managed an impressive 6.7 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max within three days of its premiere.

Boynton is represented by United Agents, CAA, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime Levine Sample and Klein, Ceesay is represented by The Artists Partnership, Entertainment 360 and Granderson Des Rochers, and Mullan is represented by Markham, Froggatt & Irwin.