Note: This story contains spoilers from “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” Episode 6.

The tournament at Ashford Meadows is over and the Trial of the Seven is won, but what does that mean for the characters of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” Season 2?

The first season ends with Dunk (Peter Claffey) and Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) heading out for life as hedge knight and squire around Westeros, but what about everyone else from the tournament? How much of Lyonel or Aerion or Raymun can people expect to see going forward?

These are the characters who will be returning for “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” Season 2 and who likely won’t – but at least you can learn many of their fates.

Who returns in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” Season 2?

The answer is pretty simple and likely unsurprising. Dunk and Egg are both back for another adventure in the second season – which adapts the second story George R.R. Martin wrote about the characters, “The Sworn Sword.” Although the wait for Season 2 is going to be nice and brief, the story takes place about a year and a half to two years after the events of Season 1.

What happens to the other attendees of the Ashford Meadows Tourney?

While Dunk and Egg are obviously back for Season 2, the rest of the characters fans got to know at the Ashford Meadows tournament in Season 1 likely won’t crop up unless the show makes some deviations. If you’re curious about what happens to some of the favorites of the season and don’t care for spoilers, look on:

Lyonel Baratheon:

Lyonel returned home and became the Lord of Storm’s End. Although he won’t appear in Season 2, should the show have a successfully long run, expect Lyonel to return in unexpected ways in the future.

Aerion Targaryen:

After losing the Trial of Seven, Aerion is sent into exile by his father Maekar to mature. He spends years in Lys and will still be there when Season 2 of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” takes place.

Maekar Targaryen:

Following the ending of the Trial of Seven and the death of his brother Baelor – by his own hands, no less – Maekar returns to Summerhall. With one son sent into exile and the other off traveling with a hedge knight, Maekar has a lot of time to think.

Raymun Fossoway:

Raymun’s decision to side with Dunk while his cousin chooses Aerion has long-lasting effects for the Fossoway Family. Following the trial and the tourney, Raymun establishes a new branch of House Fossoway – the Green Apple Fossoways, which are in opposition of the Red Apple Fossoways that existed singularly up until Raymun’s knighting.

Tanselle:

Tanselle fled to Dorne after being attacked by Aerion and missed the Trial altogether. It is mentioned that Dunk and Egg went to Dorne looking for Tanselle in between the events of Season 1 and Season 2 but were not able to find her.

Valarr Targaryen:

In a bit of added tragedy to Baelor’s line, Valarr is not long for Westeros after his father’s passing. Shortly after the tournament’s end, King’s Landing and Westeros suffer through a plague known as the Great Spring Sickness. The disease claims both Baelor’s father King Daeron and his son Valarr.

Valarr dies of the illness in between Season 1 and Season 2. Baelor’s youngest son Matarys also dies during the Great Spring Sickness.

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” Season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max. The show has been renewed for Season 2.