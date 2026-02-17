Former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant Tiffany Richardson called out “ANTM” creator and host Tyra Banks seemingly for discussing their infamous on-screen argument in Netflix’s newly released documentary series “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.”

“Hold up Tyra Banks, let’s keep it cute… you are 1 lying ass tied ass b—h… You know how you treated me the whole time off and on camera,” Richardson wrote in a recent Instagram post, which has since been deleted.

“You was a bully,” Richardson continued, claiming Banks insulted her and her son. “You treated me like s—t and sad the nastiest things about me and my son.”

“Tyra Banks let's keep it cute.. you are 1 lying a** tied a** bi***.. you know how you treated me the whole time off and on camera, YOU WAS A BULLY!!! You treated me like shit and said the nastiest… pic.twitter.com/LImuI6cc9K — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 17, 2026

Richardson’s backlash comes after Netflix dropped its three-part docuseries on Monday. It peels back the curtain of everything that allegedly took place behind the scenes during the production of UPN’s highly successful competition reality TV series.

Several former contestants from earlier seasons sat down with documentarians to share their experiences filming the show, some of which included incidents of sexual assault, body-shaming and enduring controversial challenges.

While Richardson didn’t take part in the docuseries, her infamous argument with Banks in Cycle/Season 4 was a major topic of discussion. Banks, who did participate in the series, said she went “too far” during the verbal altercation. As noted in the doc, the incident escalated to the point that lawyers had to visit the set the following week to monitor filming.

Tiffany Richardson and Tyra Banks on “America’s Next Top Model” (UPN/”Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model” screenshot, Netflix)

Richardson claimed in her post that production edited the footage from the scene to make Banks appear as if she “cared” about Richardson’s well-being

“That is not how the argument went but y’all edited to make it look like you cared,” Richardson said.

She concluded her message by continuing to slam Banks and urging her to discuss the matter in person.

“F—k you Tyra Banks. I bet you won’t sit down with me face to face and talk about it,” Richardson said. “Tyra Banks hoe, just let it go. It’s been over 20 years.”