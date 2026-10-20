Ana Navarro Snaps at ‘The View’ Co-Hosts for Joking About Trump Dinner: ‘This Is Not Funny’

Ana Navarro snapped at her fellow hosts of “The View” on Tuesday for making light of the idea of going to a dinner hosted by Donald Trump.

The topic came up after people like Stephen A. Smith, Kid Rock and Bill Maher have dined with the president as of late. A number of the ABC hosts pondered whether or not they would accept an invitation to eat with Trump.

Alyssa Farah Griffin — who used to work for Trump’s comms team before siding against the president — admitted she’s been called “a loser, a clown and many other things” by Trump, but would still entertain the invitation. Sara Haines also said she’s still waiting for her invite to arrive despite Trump not knowing her name.

“No way in hell I would want to break bread or be in the same room with a man whose administration is hunting Latinos,” Navarro answered.

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“The View” host referenced the ongoing immigration raids being done across the country by ICE, so when Haines cracked a joke that the two wouldn’t be having a “Lady and the Tramp”-style dinner if she got the invite (which got a laugh from Griffin), Navarro snapped back that this shouldn’t be a laughing matter.

“No, but, listen, stop, this is not funny!” Navarro said. “I know that he’s seen the polls of Latinos going against him, that he’s lost 50 points of support with Latinos, and his administration has doubled down on their cruelty.”

She added: “You think I’m going to go share a meal with that man?”

Haines and Griffin pushed back a bit, with the first citing Navarro taking Senator Thom Tillis to task when he visited the show and the latter saying that sometimes policy changes only happen when you get in a room with someone to discuss.

“I’m not going to normalize that man, I’m not going to give him the time of day,” Navarro added. “I’m going to vote against him, I’m going to campaign against him, and I’m going to tell people to hold him accountable.”

Navarro and Griffin continued to get heated after Griffin said the only way to fight him was by showing up. “I show up to the fight every day. I can buy my own damn wine and my own damn food,” Navarro said, while Griffin replied: “It’s not about eating with him, it’s about having a conversation.”

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg then had to step in and end the argument, moving on to other topics as the nation’s midterm elections loom closer.