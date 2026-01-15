Anne Hathaway is set to star in and executive producer “Fear Not,” a new true crime limited series at Paramount+.

The six-part limited series will premiere in 2027. “Fear Not” is centered on the story of serial killer Stephen Morin and the “unlikely bond” he built with the last woman he kidnapped, Margy Palm (Hathaway).

“At Paramount+, we are always looking for stories that captivate and entertain our audience, and this series will do exactly that,” Jane Wiseman, head of Originals for Paramount+, said in a statement. “By grounding this chilling true story in the lived experience of our protagonist, Anne is bringing a level of nuance and gravity to the screen that only a performer of her caliber can. We are thrilled to collaborate with Anne, Bash and the rest of this illustrious team and we can’t wait for viewers to see what is sure to be an enthralling limited series.”

Bash Doran is creating the series based on the Vanity Fair article titled “Sympathy for the Devil,” which is written by Julie Miller.

Here’s Paramount+’s full description for the series: “‘Fear Not’ tells the story of a prolific serial killer, Stephen Morin — accused of more crimes than Ted Bundy — and the unlikely bond he formed with Margy Palm (Hathaway), the last woman he ever kidnapped. Morin’s abduction of Palm, which started as a deadly captive situation, took an unlikely turn: one which included compassion, prayer and profound courage. Palm’s devotion to her faith and her insistence that Morin could be transformed, became the impetus of a relationship that lasted long after Palm was returned to safety — until Morin received the death penalty.”

“Fear Not” is produced by MGM Television. In addition to Hathaway, Steve Stark and Stacey Levin serve as executive producers under Toluca Pictures. Hele Estrabook will executive produce for Vanity Fair Studios. Hathaway, Adam Shulman and Jonathan Riced will executive produce for Somewhere Pictures.