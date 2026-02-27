Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

Ashley Tisdale to Lead Parenting Comedy Series in Early Development for CBS

CBS Studios would produce “You’re Only Young Twice” from writer Tommy Johnagin

Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked"on November 09, 2024 (CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ashley Tisdale is in early talks to star in new multi-cam series at CBS, “You’re Only Young Twice,” TheWrap has learned.

The parenting comedy series is in early development at the network with Tommy Johnagin (“That 90s Show”) set to write and executive produce.

Emily (Tisdale) and Alex got pregnant and married in high school, but now they’re 35 and their kid is starting college. That means they can get divorced and start life all over again while they’re still young enough to enjoy it, according to the series logline. The series follows the newly divorced empty nesters as they stumble through dating, co-parenting and perhaps a second chance at love.

More to come…

