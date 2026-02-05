‘Bar Rescue’ Sets Season 10 Premiere Date With Special Guests | Exclusive

“Bar Rescue” is back at Paramount Network with its milestone 10th season, premiering this February, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Hosted by hospitality expert Jon Taffer, the reality series is the cable network’s longest-running unscripted program. Taffer will dish out more of his signature tough love to a new group of struggling bar owners and restauranteurs.

The new season will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.

Watch a teaser for the series here:

In Season 10 Taffer will travel across Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky to help revive ailing establishments. For the milestone season, special guests Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and pro wrestler and actress Mercedes Varnado will join the host and give advice along the way.

The first teaser for the series sees Taffer throwing plates and napkins out of frustration at the small businesses in his attempts to revive them. He brings a team of culinary and mixology experts to identify areas of improvement for the bars and restaurants and guide them towards long-term success.

Outside of the series, Taffer has grown a popular presence on social media with nearly 2 million followers across platforms. The host brings his candor to the platforms, often reacting to bartending videos and restaurant fails.

“Bar Rescue” is produced by 3 Ball Productions, a 3BMG company. Taffer executive produces, with Ross Weintraub and James Agiesta of 3 Ball. Benjamin Hurvitz and Melissa Tallerine are executive producers and Matt Parillo serves as executive in charge of production for Paramount Network.