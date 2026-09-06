Barbara Eden Says ‘I’m Okay!’ After Dropping Out of Film Festival at Last Minute: ‘Not Suffering From an Illness’

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Barbara Eden issued a statement Sunday morning assuring fans that she is in good health after her sudden decision to drop out of a scheduled appearance at the Cinecon Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles, Calif. While the festival had issued a statement saying Eden could not attend due to a “sudden illness,” Eden says she is merely suffering some “nasty side effects” from a new medication.

“It’s okay everyone! I’m okay! Oh, my goodness there has been a bit of miscommunication. I’m not suffering from an illness; my doctor very recently prescribed a brand-new medication that turned out to have some nasty side effects,” reads a statement on Eden’s official social media accounts. “Due to the discomfort, my doctor ordered me to remain at home until it can be sorted out. What awful timing for this to happen! My deepest appreciation to everyone for the concern.”

The statement comes a day after Cinecon abruptly announced Eden would not be able to attend its festival.

“We’re sorry to share that, due to a sudden illness, Barbara Eden will no longer be able to appear in person at Cinecon tonight,” reads a statement posted to the festival’s social media accounts Saturday. “Barbara is deeply regretful that she had to cancel at the last minute as she had been very much looking forward to seeing everyone and celebrating with us.”

Cinecon on to share that Eden’s co-star Pat Boone would appear at the festival in her place, with an agreement to sign autographs on site after a screening of their 1961 musical comedy “All Hands on Deck.” Boone would also accept the Cinecon Legacy Award, which had been set to be presented to Eden, on the actress’ behalf.

Though Eden was joining Cinecon to highlight her film work, the 95-year-old actress is likely best known to audiences for her starring role in the ’60s sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie.” Her notable film credits include a co-starring role with Elvis Presley in “Flaming Star,” along with “Harper Valley P.T.A.” and “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea.”

The Cinecon Classic Film Festival, which honors older movies, is celebrating its 62nd edition through the Labor Day weekend. Along with Eden, this year’s other in-person honorees for the fest’s Legacy Award include Nancy Kwan, Lainie Kazan and Anna Maria Alberghetti.

This article, initially published on the morning of Sept. 6, has been updated to include Barbara Eden’s statement regarding her absence from the Cinecon Classic Film Festival.