‘Beast Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The series is now streaming on Prime Video

Beast Games
MrBeast and Fede in "Beast Games" Season 2 (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

“Beast Games” is back for season 2, and this season promises to be “bigger, bolder, and more intense than ever.”

Now streaming on Prime Video, the competition series sees MrBeast assemble 200 contestants — “100 of the planet’s strongest competitors and 100 of the world’s smartest minds.” This season, the brains will battle the brawn for $5 million.

Here’s what you need to know.

When does season 2 premiere?

Season 2 of “Beast Games” premiered January 7, 2026.

How many episodes are there?

There will be 10 episodes of “Beast Games” this season.

When do new episodes come out?

The Prime Video series is going with the hybrid model for this show, meaning it will premiere with a small batch of episodes, and then release weekly. Here’s how the schedule shakes out:

  • Episodes 1-3: Premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 7
  • Episode 4: Premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 14
  • Episode 5: Premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 21
  • Episode 6: Premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 28
  • Episode 7: Premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 4
  • Episode 8: Premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 11
  • Episode 9: Premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 18
  • Episode 10 (finale): Premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 25
What’s the prize?

Contestants are competing for a grand prize of $5 million.

Are there any crossovers this season?

Indeed, “Beast Games” will cross over with “Survivor” this season, bringing in host Jeff Probst for an episode.

“‘Beast Games’ contestants will take on a hybrid challenge course that blends ‘Beast Games’’ larger-than-life innovation with ‘Survivor’s’ groundbreaking format,” according to Prime Video. “The special incorporates authentic ‘Survivor’ elements—including mid-challenge bribes, strategic twists, and signature physical obstacles—resulting in an episode that seamlessly bridges the worlds of content creators and traditional television.”

Watch the trailer

Beast Games
