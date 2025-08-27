MrBeast Says ‘Beast Games’ Is ’10x BETTER’ in Season 2 as Filming Wraps at Prime Video

Amazon’s “Beast Games” has wrapped filming on the reality competition series’ second season.

The show, which is hosted by YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, will follow an elite group of 200 players as they face off against each other in a series of physical, mental and social challenges for a chance to win the life-changing $5 million prize.

“We gathered the strongest and the smartest people on earth to compete for $5,000,000!,” Donaldson said in an X post on Wednesday. “I’m so excited. Season 1 is 10x better than Season 1.”

The first season of “Beast Games” drew more than 50 million viewers in its first 25 days on Prime Video and reached No. 1 on the streaming service in more than 80 countries. It featured 1,000 players who competed for a prize that ultimately grew to $10 million in cash, making it the biggest reality competition series ever created.

In May, the tech giant revealed during its upfront that the show would return for both a second and third season. On Tuesday, Amazon attributed the series as one of the key drivers of advertiser demand during its upfront negotiations.

In addition to Donaldson, “Beast Games” is co-created by Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin and Mack Hopkins. Klitzner and Matt Apps serve as showrunners, as well as executive producers alongside Michael Cruz, Jeff Housenbold, Conklin, Michael Miller, Josh Kulic and Chris Keiper. Conklin will return as the series’ director.





