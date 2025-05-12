‘Beast Games’ Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Prime Video

MrBeast has more games to play.

“Beast Games,” the Prime Video series from the world’s most popular YouTuber, is coming back for a second and third season, the streamer announced Monday during its second annual upfront presentation in New York.

MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson), who created the series, will return to host and executive produce the competition series, whose first installment saw 1,000 players competing for a $10 million cash prize. A return date was not yet announced for the second season of “Beast Games.”

“Beast Games” dropped its first season on Dec. 19, 2024 on Prime, and within 25 days of its premiere, the competition show became Prime Video’s most-watched unscripted show ever with 50 million viewers.

“MrBeast achieved a significant milestone for our global Prime Video customers, bringing to life the largest reality competition series ever,” Amazon MGM Studios head of TV Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “Following its record-breaking first season, we are thrilled to announce that two more seasons of ‘Beast Games’ are on the way, and we eagerly anticipate all of the new, jaw-dropping challenges MrBeast has planned for the players.”

“Our goal was to deliver the biggest, boldest competition series ever created, and the response has exceeded every expectation,” MrBeast Industries CEO said Jeff Housenbold said. “’Beast Games’ resonated with fans around the world, and that’s a testament to the creativity of Jimmy and the entire Beast team. We’re grateful to Amazon for their continued partnership, and we’re excited to raise the bar even higher in the next two seasons.”

“Beast Games” was co-created by MrBeast, Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin and Mack Hopkins, with Klitzner and Matt Apps serving as showrunners. Klitzner and Apps serve as EPs alongside Conklin, who returns as series director, Housenbold, Michael Cruz, Michael Miller, Josh Kulic and Chris Keiper, Charles Wachter, Keith Geller, Joe Coleman and Rachel Skidmore.

MrBeast previously announced he will continue to release new content across his own YouTube channels, including more adventure and competition series, celebrity collaborations and behind-the-scenes content.