‘Beast Games’ Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Prime Video

MrBeast’s hit competition show became the most-watched unscripted series at Prime Video with over 50 million viewers in its first 25 days

Beast Games
MrBeast in "Beast Games" (Courtesy of Prime Video)
,
, and

MrBeast has more games to play. 

“Beast Games,” the Prime Video series from the world’s most popular YouTuber, is coming back for a second and third season, the streamer announced Monday during its second annual upfront presentation in New York.

MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson), who created the series, will return to host and executive produce the competition series, whose first installment saw 1,000 players competing for a $10 million cash prize. A return date was not yet announced for the second season of “Beast Games.”

“Beast Games” dropped its first season on Dec. 19, 2024 on Prime, and within 25 days of its premiere, the competition show became Prime Video’s most-watched unscripted show ever with 50 million viewers.

Beast Games
Read Next
'Beast Games' Becomes Prime Video's Most-Watched Unscripted Show Ever With 50 Million Global Viewers

“MrBeast achieved a significant milestone for our global Prime Video customers, bringing to life the largest reality competition series ever,” Amazon MGM Studios head of TV Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “Following its record-breaking first season, we are thrilled to announce that two more seasons of ‘Beast Games’ are on the way, and we eagerly anticipate all of the new, jaw-dropping challenges MrBeast has planned for the players.”

“Our goal was to deliver the biggest, boldest competition series ever created, and the response has exceeded every expectation,” MrBeast Industries CEO said Jeff Housenbold said. “’Beast Games’ resonated with fans around the world, and that’s a testament to the creativity of Jimmy and the entire Beast team. We’re grateful to Amazon for their continued partnership, and we’re excited to raise the bar even higher in the next two seasons.”

“Beast Games” was co-created by MrBeast, Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin and Mack Hopkins, with Klitzner and Matt Apps serving as showrunners. Klitzner and Apps serve as EPs alongside Conklin, who returns as series director, Housenbold, Michael Cruz, Michael Miller, Josh Kulic and Chris Keiper, Charles Wachter, Keith Geller, Joe Coleman and Rachel Skidmore.

MrBeast previously announced he will continue to release new content across his own YouTube channels, including more adventure and competition series, celebrity collaborations and behind-the-scenes content.

Spotter Showcase
Read Next
Top YouTube Creators Plan to Woo Madison Avenue by Showcasing the New Appointment TV

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

Sean Burch

Sean is a business reporter who covers tech and media for TheWrap based in New York City. His beat includes companies like Meta and TikTok, as well as notable industry figures like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Sean covers the news landscape and closely watches digital media.  

Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

Comments