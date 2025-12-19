‘Big Bang Theory’ EP Tara Hernandez Sets 19th-Century Sitcom Pilot Order at CBS

“Big Bang Theory” executive producer and writer Tara Hernandez has landed a family comedy pilot order at CBS.

Hernandez is set to write and executive produce the multicam comedy series “Regency,” set in 19th-century England, for Warner Bros. Television. The pilot will be in contention for the 2026–27 broadcast season.

The pilot will put a historical spin on the classic multicam family sitcom, centered on the upper-middle-class Tillbrooks family as they navigate life, love and scandal in 19th-century England, according to the pilot’s logline.

Hernandez most recently co-created the Peacock limited series “Mrs. Davis” with Damon Lindelof for WBTV. She got her start on “The Big Bang Theory,” working her way up from assistant to writer over her nine-year tenure on the show. Hernandez also wrote for the CBS series spinoff “Young Sheldon” from 2018 to 2021.

CBS will launch several new series as part of its midseason 2026 schedule. “FBI” spinoff “CIA” will premiere in February, starring Tom Ellis. Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” spinoff “Y: Marshals” will also premiere on the network in March.

In the lead up to the 50th season of “Survivor,” the network will air 10 fan-favorite encore episodes from its prior 49 seasons before the Season 50 premiere on Feb. 25.