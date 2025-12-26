Mickey Lee, ‘Big Brother’ Season 27 Star, Dies at 35

Mickey Lee, a houseguest from Season 27 of “Big Brother” this summer, died on Christmas Day, her family and friends announced on Friday. She was 35.

Lee had been hospitalized due to a series of cardiac arrests following complications from the flu, according to a GoFundMe page.

“Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on ‘Big Brother,’ where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike,” her loved ones’ Instagram message shared. “She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.”

“The family extends their deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered prayers, love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness has been felt and is sincerely appreciated,” they continued. “As the family mourns this tremendous loss, they respectfully request privacy during this critical time of bereavement. Details regarding memorial services and arrangements will be shared at a later date. Mickey’s light, legacy and impact will never be forgotten.”

Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and based in Atlanta, Georgia, Lee was an event planner and early front-runner/fan-favorite of “BB27.” She was ultimately voted out as the last pre-juror, but her co-stars were among those who’d offered support prior to her passing.

Rachel Reilly, Jimmy Heagerty, Morgan Pope, Cliffton “Will” Williams, Kelley Jorgensen, Adrian Rocha, Amy Bingham, Zae Frederich, Ava Pearl, Zach Cornell and Ashley Hollis all spoke out following news of Lee’s ICU stay, while fellow alumni like Chelsie Baham, Joseph Abdin, Lisa Weintraub, Angela Rockstar, Michelle Costa, Janelle Pierzina, Bayleigh Pelham and Tiffany Mitchell shared similar sentiments upon her death.

“Two months ago I interviewed Mickey Lee on ‘God 101.’ That’s when she revealed to me that she was born with a hole in her heart, and as an adult she survived an ATV accident that should have killed her, but God kept her alive,” host Julie Chen Moonves wrote in memoriam. “Last night God brought her home. Rest In Peace dear Mickey. I will see you again on the other side in eternity. I pray the good Lord comforts and heals your family and loved ones as we grieve your passing.”