Bill Maher Claps Back at Trump’s ‘Fake Laughing Machine’ Accusation: ‘Can We Get a Shot of Our Audience?’

Bill Maher fired back at Donald Trump after the president accused him of having “low ratings” and a “fake laughing machine” on social media.

During Friday’s monologue for “Real Time With Bill Maher,” the comedian addressed Trump’s recent jab on Truth Social, in which he targeted both Maher and former “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

In response to Trump calling him”Low Ratings Bill Maher” with a “fake laughing machine,” the late night personality joked that he could always tell when the president “is in a bad mood.”

“I can always tell when the president is in a bad mood because he starts tweeting about me,” Maher remarked. “I feel it’s an honor to always be in his tweets, even when they are bad – and they are always bad.”

He continued: “This week, he said I was ‘low ratings Bill Maher with his fake laughing machine.’ First of all, low ratings? Yours is 35%. And fake laughing machine, can we get a shot of our audience?”

At this moment, “Real Time” editors cut to different stock footage of audience members clapping, clearly leaning into Trump’s insult instead of taking it personally.

“There. That should settle that,” Maher added as the cameras cut back to him. Watch a highlight of his monologue below.

Trump “truthed” at me again. He called me “Low Ratings Bill Maher and his Fake Laughing Machine.” Speaking of low ratings, yours is 35%. pic.twitter.com/cYW0dT3Gkb — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 6, 2026

Maher and Trump’s relationship has been notably tense over the years, despite the two sitting down for a friendly dinner in March 2025. Yet, the ceasefire between the comedian and president was short-lived, as, a year later, the two began laying into each other once again.

In fact, during a March broadcast of “Real Time,” Maher famously railed against the president for suggesting he had “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“Someone has to help Donald Trump understand that I don’t suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. He suffers from Bill Maher Derangement Syndrome,” Maher said. “I will not consider the dinner ‘a waste of time,’ even as I now see we’re back to name calling and that I have some new ones like, ‘highly overrated lightweight’ to add to the list you signed.”

Since then, Maher has returned to openly criticizing the president. In fact, during Friday’s show, Maher touched on his fallout with Trump, joking to former Vice President Mike Pence that they both know how hard it is to “stay friends” with the president. While Pence didn’t outright condemn Trump, he noted that Maher had seen more of the president than he has in recent years.

“Real Time With Bill Maher” airs new episodes Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.