Bill Maher Roasts Luigi Mangione Fan in Denial Over Guilty Plea: ‘He Just Said He Did It!’

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Bill Maher called out the fans of Luigi Mangione, roasting the “Mangionistas” for taking his Friday guilty plea “hard.”

“Speaking of the eat the rich people, Luigi. We have Luigi fans here?” Maher said during his monologue for “Real Time” Friday night. “Luigi Mangione, the guy who was getting the run around from the healthcare system about his bad back. So, he murdered a healthcare executive randomly. That guy. He pleaded guilty in court. He said, ‘I shot Mr. Thompson and I knew what I was doing.’”

As Maher went on, he shouted out Mangione’s fans, known as “The Mangionistas,” who apparently struggled to embrace the controversial figure’s guilty plea.

“That’s what they call the groupies outside the courthouse,” Maher said. “They took it hard. One of them said, ‘I don’t think this is a concession or admission of guilt.’ Bitch, he just said that he did it, okay?”

He added: “On the bright side, you’ll always know where he is when you call.”

Watch Maher’s monologue below.

AOC and her fiancé have called it quits after ten years together. But she says they can still be comrades. pic.twitter.com/Tm4tL2fwnr — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 15, 2026

Maher’s commentary came hours after Mangione pleaded guilty on federal charges tied to the 2024 fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. In a New York City federal courthouse, Mangione pleaded guilty to one count of interstate stalking resulting in death and one count of stalking through use of interstate facilities resulting in death.

“I shot Mr. Thompson in Manhattan,” Mangione said in his statement to the court Friday morning. “I understood that my actions would place him in fear of death or bodily injury. I knew what I was doing was illegal.”

Mangione also shared that he had 3D-printed a gun before putting a silencer on it. He currently faces up to life in prison, with his sentencing scheduled for Dec. 18.

Mangione’s state murder trial is slated to begin with jury selection on Sept. 8.