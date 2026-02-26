‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Part 2 Finale Has the Ending You Were Waiting for in Post-Credits Scene

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Bridgerton” Season 4, Part 2.

Did you also find yourself waiting for Sophie and Benedict’s wedding to conclude their love story in “Bridgerton” Season 4? Not to fear, you too may have missed the series first-ever post-credits scene.

The Cinderella story finally came to a close for our leading lady and her Prince Charming in the series finale. After Sophie was wrongly accused of stealing from Lady Araminta Gun at her previous employment, the Bridgertons bailed her out of jail and came to her rescue.

In a final profession of love, Benedict proposed to Sophie in front of the whole Ton at Queen Charlotte’s ball. Sophie humbly accepts to her stepmother’s chagrin. The couple then returned to the place where they first met in the gazebo. This time Sophie unmasked, no longer disguised as the Lady in Silver, shared a dance with her fiancé Benedict.

They heard the clock strike midnight and shared a kiss. The new mystery Lady Whistledown then shared in a voiceover that next season will have much more in store as the series faded to black.

But that was not all.

After the credits rolled, keen viewers may have noticed that Netflix did not immediately kick them out and push them to the next series. The credits played before revealing that there was still a wedding to be had.

Jonathan Bailey first appeared on the screen, returning in his role as the eldest of the Bridgerton household and Benedict’s best man. All of the Bridgertons gathered to celebrate Sophie and Benedict’s love.

Yerin Ha as Sophie, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in “Bridgerton” (Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Kate Sharma Bridgerton asked whose wedding they would be attending next, looking at both Eloise or Francesca.

“I have had my great love. One time is enough,” Francesca, played by Hannah Todd, told the group. Eloise said she loves a wedding but simply as an attendee.

Sophie then sauntered down the aisle before officially wedding Benedict at Bridgerton house. The season ended panning to a portrait of Sophie, masked as the Lady in Silver, painted by her now husband.

The couple received their happy ending after all, but it is yet to be revealed who the next Bridgerton bachelorette will be.

“Bridgerton” Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.