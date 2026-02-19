‘Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars’ Sets Franchise’s First All-Drag Judging Panel

Canada, start your engines… because your favorite drag queens are about to return for “Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars.”

Longtime host Brooke Lynn Hytes and winners Priyanka and Jimbo are set to form the franchise’s first-ever all-drag judging panel, WOW Presents Plus announced on Thursday.

The “Canada’s Drag Race” spinoff will consist of six one-hour episodes, with a full cast of returning contestants to be revealed at a later date. The winner will be crowned Canada’s Ultimate All-Star and receive $100,000 (CAD).

“CDR” just finished airing its sixth season, with a seventh on the way. Additionally, the series has already spawned two seasons each of “Canada vs. the World” and “Slaycation,” both of which featured homegrown and international queens.

Before following in RuPaul’s footsteps as host, Brooke Lynn Hytes made a name for herself as runner-up on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 11. Meanwhile, Priyanka famously won “Canada’s Drag Race” Season 1, with fellow fan-favorite contestant Jimbo going on to win “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 8.

The new series is produced by Blue Ant Studios, in association with Crave and World of Wonder. Executive producers include showrunner Trevor Boris, Matthew Hornburg, Mark Bishop, Donna Luke, Laura Michalchyshyn, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles and Justin Stockman, with Shivani Srivastava as supervising producer.

“Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars” will premiere later on in 2026.