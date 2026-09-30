CBS Revives ‘Undercover Boss’ With Drew Carey as Host, Orders 2 New Unscripted Series

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CBS has handed out series orders for two new unscripted shows, as well an updated version of “Undercover Boss” hosted by Drew Carey.

On Wednesday, the network announced “Stacks of Cash,” an “edge-of-your-seat game show” hosted by Mike O’Malley, and “24 Hour Millionaire,” a competition show that promises to assemble “the most skilled game players” and put them “to the ultimate test.” Premieres for all three shows will be revealed at a later date.

The “Undercover Boss” order means the fan-favorite reality series is set to return for its 12th overall season. The show, which produced 136 episodes throughout its initial 11-season run, went off the air back in April 2022. Now, it is coming back with the “Price Is Right” comedian as host and a new group of corporate leaders prepared to go undercover within their own companies.

“These orders reflect our commitment to building a deep year-round unscripted slate with formats that are ambitious, entertaining and distinctly CBS,” Mitch Graham, executive vice president of alternative series at CBS, said in a statement. “We couldn’t think of a better time to bring back a re-imagined version of ‘Boss,’ with Drew Carey serving as our host through undercover journeys that tap into the heart and authenticity of hard-working employees that audiences have always loved seeing.”

Hosted by O’Malley, “Stacks of Cash” will pit six competitors against each other in a quiz-driven battle. Each question gives them the chance to earn uniquely shaped blocks that they then can stack together to reach a gold, grand prize line.

“24 Hour Millionaire,” meanwhile, will put its competitors through 24 non-stop hours of social strategy and physical competitions with one grand $1 million prize awaiting each winner.

“Our new series ‘Stacks of Cash’ delivers another fun, appealing family game show and ’24 Hour Millionaire’ gives us an exciting new format that feels incredibly groundbreaking in the competition space,” Graham added.