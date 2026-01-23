“The Daily Show” host Josh Johnson joked that former U.S. presidents weren’t using their position as the leader of the free world as wisely as Donald Trump, who’s now amassed a $1.4 billion fortune. The comedian joked that Trump makes his predecessors look “stupid” and poor.

“According to the New York Times, Trump has used the office of the presidency to pocket more than $1.4 billion for himself,” Johnson said Thursday night on the Comedy Central show.

“Wait, $1.4 billion off of being the president? That’s so rich, it makes every other president look stupid,” alluding that previous presidents of the United States weren’t as financially crafty as Trump has been.

He then specifically called out the first recorded U.S. president George Washington for having wooden teeth, though that longtime myth has been debunked.

Watch the clip below.

“Like, what was up with George Washington’s wooden teeth? You broke bitch. You should have them molars iced out,” Johnson said as production pulled up an image of Washington with diamond grills. Johnson paused for a moment to crack up at the photo as well as his joke.

While it was all gags, the Times did report on how Trump has stacked his cash during his second term as president. The paper reported that Trump has used his White House position to make at least $1.4 billion, writing that “some of his profits remain hidden from public view.”

The Times reports some of the president’s earnings stem from the Trump family making at least $23 million from licensing his name abroad since he’s been re-elected, and he’s swept in $28 million from Amazon for the upcoming documentary centered on Trump’s wife Melania Trump, among other revenue streams.