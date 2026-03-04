‘Matlock’ Actor David Del Rio Goes to Arbitration With CBS for Firing Him Over Sexual Assault Claims

David Del Rio is fighting his firing from “Matlock” following sexual assault allegations late last year.

According to Del Rio’s lawyer Shawn Holley, Del Rio went into arbitration against CBS Studios to “address false and misleading allegations that caused substantial professional and reputational harm.” The news came after a closed-door meeting between the fired actor and a “Matlock” producer.

“At the arbitration, Mr. Del Rio will present real-time text communications and evidence that directly contradicts prior public characterizations of the interaction at issue,” Holley said in a statement. “This evidence was not fully considered before adverse employment action was taken. Mr. Del Rio looks forward to resolving this matter through the appropriate legal forum and has faith that a full evidentiary review will establish the truth and restore his professional reputation.”

CBS Studios declined TheWrap’s request for comment.

Del Rio’s departure came after an incident trigged an immediate investigation, which led the CBS Studios-produced series to part ways with the actor. According to reports, the incident took place on Sept. 26, 2025 and involved “Matlock” co-star, Leah Lewis. By the time the alleged assault was reported on Oct. 2, Del Rio was fired and escorted off the lot.

Del Rio had been a series regular on “Matlock” since its series premiere. He played Billy Martinez, a first-year associate at Jacobson Moore, who worked alongside Bates’ Madeline “Matty” Matlock and Lewis’ Sarah for Skye P. Marshall’s Olympia Lawrence.

Shooting for Season 2 was underway by the time Del Rio was removed from the series. He appeared in a handful of episodes at the top of the season before being phased out partway through the run.