‘Matlock’ Star David Del Rio Fired Amid Sexual Assault Allegation

“Matlock” star David Del Rio has been fired from the Kathy Bates-led series in the wake of a sexual assault allegation.

Del Rio’s departure comes after an incident trigged an immediate investigation, which led the CBS Studios-produced series to part ways with the actor, according to an individual close to the production. According to a report from Deadline, the incident took place on Sept. 26 and involved “Matlock” co-star, Leah Lewis. By the time the alleged assault was reported on Oct. 2, Del Rio was fired and escorted off the lot.

With production well underway for “Matlock” Season 2, Del Rio will appear in a handful of Season 2 episodes at the start of the installment, but his character will be written out of the series for future episodes, per the individual.

The news comes as “Matlock” nears a pre-planned hiatus in October and November after completing production on the first half of the season, giving creator Jennie Snyder Urman and the “Matlock” staff to write Del Rio off the show.

Del Rio had been a series regular on “Matlock” since its series premiere last fall. He played Billy Martinez, a first-year associate at Jacobson Moore, who worked alongside Bates’ Madeline “Matty” Matlock and Lewis’ Sarah for Skye P. Marshall’s Olympia Lawrence. Season 1 saw Billy’s longterm relationship broken off by his girlfriend, but the Season 1 finale saw his ex-girlfriend reveal her pregnancy.

“Matlock” is set to return for its second season on Sunday, Oct. 12 on CBS.

Del Rio has also appeared in “Maggie,” “The Baker and the Beauty,” “The Half of It” alongside Lewis, “Pitch Perfect,” “Grease Live,” “A California Christmas” and “The Troop,” among others.