Bradley Cooper in Talks to Join Margot Robbie in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel at Warner Bros.

Bradley Cooper is in talks to star in a prequel to “Ocean’s Eleven” with Margot Robbie attached to star and produce.

Lee Isaac Chung, the filmmaker behind “Twisters” and the Oscar-winning “Minari,” will direct the film. It will be the fifth “Oceans” film released by the studio and the first since the all-female spinoff “Ocean’s 8,” which grossed $297 million at the global box office in 2018.

Plot details are under wraps, with Carrie Solomon attached as screenwriter. Robbie will produce through her banner LuckyChap.

Warner Bros. released Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s Eleven” in 2001, grossing $450 million worldwide. Starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt in an ensemble cast, the heist film was a remake of the 1960 film starring Frank Sinatra and several other Rat Pack members and follows a team of thieves looking to rob a Vegas casino.

Along with the 2018 spinoff, “Ocean’s Eleven” led to two more direct sequels, launching a franchise that has a lifetime gross of more than $1.4 billion worldwide.



More to come…