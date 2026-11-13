Desi Lydic Regrets Mississippi Senate Race Joke After ‘Daily Show’ Crowd Groans: ‘That Doesn’t Deserve Applause’

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Desi Lydic appeared to regret a joke during her “Daily Show” monologue after it drew a strong reaction from the studio audience, prompting the comedian to state that it didn’t “deserve applause.”

During Thursday’s episode for “The Daily Show,” Lydic touched on Mississippi becoming blue for Senator-elect Scott Colom, defeating Republican incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

“I didn’t have Mississippi turning blue in my wildest dreams,” Lydic said. “In my wildest dreams, I turned myself blue and have sex with an Avatar lady in the M&M store.”

“This win gives Democrats their biggest Senate margin in decades. But that’s not even the most historic part of it,” she added, before the show cut to news footage touting that Colom will become the first Black Senator elected in Mississippi in 150 years.

“You know what they say, once you go Black, 150 years later, you go back,” she said. “And by the way, if you’re a Mississippi Republican, don’t feel too bad that Cindy Hyde-Smith lost this race. Based on how much she likes dressing like a Confederate soldier, she’s been celebrating losers her whole life.”

As Lydic went on, she claimed that “Mississippi really needed this win,” noting that “everybody [knew] about their reputation.”

The “Daily Show” then cut to news footage of a man-on-the-street interview, where a man from Africa told the reporter he was “glad” to be there on the historic night as the state’s reputation was “not good” in his home country.

“Jeez, they talk s–t about Mississippi all the way in Africa?” Lydic responded to the clip. “Mississippi’s racist reputation gets around more than [Nvidia] Jensen Huang’s d–k.”

“Because we don’t even talk about Mississippi in America,” she continued. “We just teach our children how to spell it and then move the f–k on.”

Here’s where Lydic lobbed a joke that got a noticeable reaction from the crowd: “Although, I do feel bad for this man’s relatives back in Africa, who are about to receive a big box of Cindy Hyde-Smith victory shirts.”

Those tuning into “The Daily Show” could hear the crowd erupt into laughter and groans, causing Lydic to pause her monologue and bring her hand to her mouth. As the crowd eventually began to clap, Lydic responded, “No, that doesn’t deserve applause. That doesn’t deserve it.”

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Lydic then returned to her monologue, highlighting the “incredible” chain of events that led to Colom choosing to run against Hyde-Smith.

“What’s even more incredible is that Scott Colom originally didn’t even want to run against Hyde-Smith. He wanted to be a federal judge,” she said. “But guess who blocked his appointment? Cindy f–king Hyde-Smith.”

“So she blocked him from a job, then he took her job,” Lydic noted. “This isn’t just a huge day for Mississippi, or a huge day for Black Americans. It’s also a huge day for petty people who live for revenge.”

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.