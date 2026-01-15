Emilia Clarke Says She Broke a Rib Filming ‘Ponies’ Sex Scenes | Video

Emilia Clarke has ridden dragons, taken on Terminators and more, but on her new show “Ponies,” it was the sex scenes that proved hardest on her body. According to the actress, she broke a rib after a day of on-screen relations with three men.

Now streaming on Peacock, “Ponies” stars Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson as Bea and Twila, respectively. They’re the wives of two CIA agents during the Cold War, but when their men die under mysterious circumstances, the women decide to go back to Russia and work as agents themselves to get answers.

In Bea’s case, that means seducing a high-level KGB operative and infiltrating his dealings. That also means looking out for an asset who turned on the KGB after his sister was killed, and slowly developing real feelings for him. And all of that meant Clarke “really made out a bunch.”

“Three men, in a number of hours,” Clarke recalled to TheWrap of one particular shoot day. “Just keep bringing it — I’m going to sit on this thing, you’re going to bring them in, we’re going to pretend to have sex. I broke a rib that day.”

“She really did,” Richardson confirmed. “She’s such a tiny little sensitive body, meant she broke a rib.”

For her part though, Richardson had a good laugh that day. According to the actress, she was in hair and makeup getting ready for a scene after Clarke, and got to see the parade of men as they came to get their makeup removed.

“I was like ‘So how was it?’ They were like ‘Yeah! (panting)‘” Richardson recalled as Clarke cracked up.

Naturally, Clarke’s doctor wanted to know how she broke her rib, and she was honest: “Sex! Times three!”

Don’t worry though, it’s just about healed. When Richardson checked in with concern, Clarke assured “It didn’t like, fully break, it just popped out a little bit.”

You can watch Clarke and Richardson relive the moment in the video above.

“Ponies” is now streaming in full on Peacock.