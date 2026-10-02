Emma Roberts Reflects on Madison’s Return in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13

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Emma Roberts is reflecting on the path to her “American Horror Story” return as a fan-favorite character for Season 13.

While hosting the “AHS” companion podcast this week, Roberts opened up about coming back as Madison Montgomery — a witch from Season 3, titled “Coven.” She was asked by co-star Joey Pollari about not only returning for another of Murphy’s seasons of the horror anthology but also — like many of her other co-stars, including Jessica Lange — returning as a beloved character.

“There’s always been, like — there’s been talk over the last year of Season 13 because, obviously, 13, lucky 13, unlucky 13, you know? Like, 13 is a very special number for a show like this,” Roberts said. “So I’d been hearing about it. And then Ryan said to me, he’s like, ‘The witches are coming back.’ And he said, ‘All of them, so will you come back as Madison?’ And I was like, ‘Of course, duh.’”

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She added: “I was happy to bring back Madison. I love playing this character. I feel like it’s always fun.”

Roberts also said the season had been particularly fun because it has felt more like a reunion. She was excited to reunite with Lange and Sarah Paulson and Angela Bassett. The early seasons of the show had them all spending time together but then life and kids got in the way.

Roberts felt that the reunion in Season 13 was one for both the cast and fans.

“How did we go from, like, tromping around New Orleans together in our 20s, and now we like, can’t get together because we have our kids right now,” Roberts wondered. “It’s so fun. And it’s so fun to see Sarah. I mean, she’s my queen. And I absolutely love everything she does. And Jessica obviously is just iconic.”

You can watch the full podcast episode in the video above.