Paramount+ has ordered a new animated “Garfield” series, with Emmy-winning actor and comedian Lamorne Morris set to voice the sarcastic, lasagna-loving orange cat.

The new 2D show is inspired by Jim Davis’ original comic strip and is expected to follow Garfield’s day-to-day life and adventures. For now, the project’s working title is simply “Garfield.”

The series, which is currently in production, is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studios, with Dave H. Johnson (“Middlemost Post”) and John Trabbic III (“SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Middlemost Post”) serving as executive producers.

Morris won an Emmy Award for his standout performance in FX’s “Fargo.” Next, he will star in Prime Video’s highly anticipated “Spider-Noir” and is currently in production on “Jumanji 4.” He also hosts the podcast “The Lamorning After” with Kyle Shevrin, as well as the “New Girl” rewatch podcast “The Mess Around” with former castmate Hannah Simone.

Morris is represented by Entertainment 360, CAA, The Lede Company and Myman Greenspan.

There have been several iterations of the “Garfield” franchise, including the 1980s animated series “Garfield and Friends,” “The Garfield Show,” which debuted in the late 2000s, as well as films such as “Garfield: The Movie” in 2004 and Chris Pratt’s “The Garfield Movie” in 2024. “Garfield” currently holds the Guinness World Record for the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world.

The new series expands Paramount+’s family-friendly slate. “Garfield” now joins the streamer’s recently greenlit children’s programs “The Elephant & Piggie Show!” and “The Pigeon Show! Starring the Pigeon.”

Nickelodeon’s then-parent company, Viacom, acquired the rights to the IP for the cartoon in 2019 in an effort to give Garfield his own Nickelodeon series.