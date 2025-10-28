Nickelodeon Communications VP Lilah Kojoori Exits After 20 Years

Nickelodeon communications VP Lilah Kojoori is leaving the network after over 20 years, TheWrap has learned.

During her tenure at the network and Paramount+ Kids & Family, Kojoori has worked on campaigns for “iCarly,” “Big Time Rush,” “Double Dare,” “Victorious,” “School Spirits,” “Good Burger 2” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.” She also worked on the Kids’ Choice Awards and Nickelodeon’s experiences at Comic-Con.

“I’ve made the bittersweet decision to close this chapter of my career. It has been an extraordinary privilege to help shape the stories, events, and campaigns that have defined so many milestone moments for kids and families,” Kojoori said in a memo to staff. “None of it would have been possible without the brilliant, dedicated team I had the honor of working alongside.”

Her exit comes as Paramount is gearing up to lay off roughly 1,000 employees on Wednesday, with additional cuts expected to come at a later date, an individual familiar with the matter previously told TheWrap.

The total cuts, which are part of new owner David Ellison’s plan to exceed $2 billion cost savings following Skydance’s $8 billion acquisition of the media giant, are expected to impact around 2,000 employees.

Read Kojoori’s full memo to staff below:

After more than two decades at Nickelodeon and Paramount+ Kids & Family, I’ve made the bittersweet decision to close this chapter of my career. It has been an extraordinary privilege to help shape the stories, events, and campaigns that have defined so many milestone moments for kids and families – whether it was championing shows like iCarly, Big Time Rush, Double Dare, Victorious, School Spirits, Good Burger 2 and SpongeBob SquarePants, or building unforgettable experiences at Comic-Con and the Kids’ Choice Awards. None of it would have been possible without the brilliant, dedicated team I had the honor of working alongside.

What I’ll miss most, though, are the people – the colleagues who became collaborators, mentors, and friends. I feel incredibly fortunate to have shared this journey with you, and I know that while my role here may be ending, the friendships and connections we’ve built will continue. Thank you all for the creativity, heart, and support that made this such an unforgettable experience.