‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to Pause Production for One Day Amid Calls for Anti-ICE Shutdown

“Grey’s Anatomy” is set to pause production on Friday in solidarity with the planned nationwide anti-ICE shutdown, TheWrap has learned.

The ABC medical drama decided to go dark for one day after student groups from the University of Minnesota called for a national shutdown following the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. However, filming for “Grey’s” will pick back up on Saturday.

The update comes hours before Somali Student Association, Black Student Union and Graduate Labor Union at the University of Minnesota are set to lead walkouts at their school. The groups have encouraged similar demonstrations to take place across the country.

“The people of the Twin Cities have shown the way for the whole country – to stop ICE’s reign of terror, we need to SHUT IT DOWN,” the protest’s website stated. “On Friday, January 30, join a nationwide day of no school, no work and no shopping. “

The message continued: “The entire country is shocked and outraged at the brutal killings of Alex Pretti, Renee Good, Silverio Villegas González and Keith Porter Jr. by federal agents. While Trump and other right wing politicians are slandering them as ‘terrorists,’ the video evidence makes it clear beyond all doubt: they were gunned down in broad daylight simply for exercising their First Amendment right to protest mass deportation. Every day, ICE, Border Patrol and other enforcers of Trump’s racist agenda are going into our communities to kidnap our neighbors and sow fear. It is time for us to all stand up together in a nationwide shutdown and say enough is enough!”

While there’s currently no word on whether other TV and film productions will pause on Friday, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, Calif. already confirmed that both the MOCA Grand Avenue and The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA will be closed tomorrow to support the cause.

“This decision is made in recognition of calls for a nationwide pause,” the museum’s update on Instagram noted, “and with consideration for how scheduled demonstrations in Downtown Los Angeles may affect access for our staff and visitors.”

Celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Pedro Pascal and Hannah Einbinder, have all spoken out about the initiative.

Deadline was first to report the production pause.