Stephen Colbert’s Audience Breaks Out in Boos Over Trump’s ICE Threat in Donor Email: ‘Holy Cow’ | Video

Stephen Colbert‘s studio audience couldn’t contain their displeasure, erupting in boos after the late night host recapped a bizarre donor email sent by Donald Trump.

During his monologue for Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show,” Colbert shared with his studio audience the odd fundraising email Trump sent to MAGA supporters, which was titled, “Are you an illegal alien?”

“That’s a weirdly accusatory greeting,” Colbert sounded off. “It’s like getting a birthday card that says, ‘Happy birthday, Grandpa. Are you a cannibal?’ The only email subject line more shocking is the one that tells you all the hot MILFs in your area are only one mile from you and lonely tonight. What are the odds?”

As Colbert continued, he highlighted just how “weird” the donor request was, blasting it as “truly strange.”

While doing his Trump impression, Colbert read out the email, which stated, “I reached out last week about my citizens only survey. Your file says you’re a top MAGA patriot, but my records to my survey still say response pending. Don’t tell me you’re an illegal alien. That cannot be true. This is your final moment to prove me wrong. Please. Please. Are you a proud American citizen or does ICE need to come and track you down?”

The last line appeared to strike a nerve with Colbert’s studio audience — especially in the wake of the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by ICE. Those in the crowd at Colbert’s taping broke out into loud booing, prompting the comedian to briefly pause his address.

“Holy cow,” Colbert noted. “That’s not a fundraising email. That’s blackmail.”

The late night host also slammed the email as “the most unhinged combination of desperate emotions and font styles I’ve ever seen.”

“It’s like getting an email from Xfinity that reads, ‘Your account is overdue. My file says you love the internet, but my survey still says response pending,’” he further joked. “‘Do you even love internet or do I need to kill you?’”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.