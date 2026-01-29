Stephen Colbert Wonders If Trump Replacing Greg Bovino Is Real Damage Control or ‘Just Rearranging the Douchebags on the Titanic’ | Video

Border patrol chief Gregory Bovino lost his job this week, following the latest killing of an American citizen by ICE. President Trump sent border czar Tom Homan to take Bovino’s place in Minnesota, and at this point, Stephen Colbert isn’t sure if Trump is doing actual damage control or not.

To kick off his monologue on Wednesday night, the CBS host agreed that “it’s been a hell of a week,” before correcting himself and saying it’s just “been hell.” Colbert mourned that Minnesotans are “being terrorized by Trump’s goons” before wondering about replacing Bovino with Homan.

“It’s too early to know if Trump is actually trying to de escalate the violence or just rearranging the douchebags on the Titanic,” he joked. “So far, from what we can tell, it looks a little bit like option B.”

As his monologue went on, Colbert eventually turned his ire on Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem, both of whom have blamed the immediate characterization of Alex Pretti as a domestic terrorist, despite no evidence.

For her part, Noem said that all of her actions have come from the direction of the president and Miller.

“Oh, so you were just following orders. This was all just a nothing burger,” Colbert retorted. “Oh, I’m sorry, I misread that. It’s a Nuremberger.”

Meanwhile, Miller said this week that any early comments about Pretti stemmed from information he and his team got from Customs and Border Protection — which is run by Noem.

“So Kristi Noem, who runs Customs and Border Protection, heard it from Stephen Miller, who says he heard it from Customs and Border Protection, run by Kristi Noem. This is a real snake eating its own tail, which I believe is how Stephen Miller reproduces,” Colbert joked.

