Stephen Colbert’s Audience Gasps When He Humorously Forgets His Show Is Canceled While Defending Gayle King From Trump

Stephen Colbert managed a joke that made his audience gasp during Tuesday night’s “The Late Show,” when he temporarily forgot his show has been canceled.

The inspiration for the gag was his CBS colleague Gayle King, who earlier in the day was the latest TV/media target of Donald Trump.

“Despite his busy schedule of pretending not to know Jeffrey Epstein while shambling across a roof, Donald Trump still finds time to be mad at TV,” Colbert said right at the end of his monologue.

“Today, he posted ‘Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in Trump. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength.’”

At that, Colbert projected indignation and said, while looking directly into the camera, “Hey, Mr. President, back off. You are messing with my beloved CBS colleague and friend, Gayle King, and if you want to get to Gayle, you have to go through my show first.”

At that, the “Late Show” audience gasped and laughed nervously as Colbert leaned over and pretended to be talking to someone just off stage. “What’s that? I’m sorry. Hold on. What? Oh, I forgot,” he joked.

You can watch the full monologue below:

Earlier in the monologue, Colbert talked about several other topics, beginning with Trump’s impromptu appearance Tuesday morning on the White House roof, with Colbert declaring at one point, “Why do we have to pretend it’s normal when an old man wanders around a roof and shouts at us?”

Then he discussed the latest terrible (for the Trump administration) Gallup polling, the Texas redistricting battle — during which he made fun of Texas Republicans for trying to “redraw the map so they don’t actually have to fight if they think they might lose next year.” Colbert also discussed the latest Epstein scandal news, a very very angry recent Republican town hall meeting, and more. You can, as we said, watch the whole video above.