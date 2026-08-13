Hannah Einbinder Recalls Hearing Frat Guy Explaining ‘Hacks’ at an Airport: ‘I’m Shocked by the Fans All the Time’

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Hannah Einbinder is well aware that much of the fanbase for “Hacks” are women and queer people — “and in some lucky cases, both” — but she was delighted to learn that the HBO show actually reached even further than that. On Wednesday night, she recalled being shocked when she overheard two frat guys discussing the series at the airport.

Einbinder stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in support of her new film “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” but, while there, also reflected on the ending of “Hacks” earlier this year. She admitted she’s always shocked by how widespread the fanbase is, before specifically calling out the airport moment. And to be clear, when she says “frat guys,” she does mean the stereotypical “frat guys.”

“I’m talking like, pastel, Sperry topsider, like, braided belt shorts, you know what I’m saying?” Einbinder clarified.

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According to the actress, she simply eavesdropped on the men as one gave an earnest explanation of “Hacks” to the other.

“The other guy was like ‘Oh, it’s like, about this like chick who, like, is a comedian, and like, she like, gets fired from her residency,’” Einbinder acted out in her best “bro” voice.

“‘And then, like, there’s this other, like, ginger chick, who like, she like, gets canceled. She’s like Louis CK vibes,’” she continued. “And then like, she can only get a job with the other girl, but like, lowkey they learn from each other and it’s actually kind of nice. But, like, the hot one? The old one? She’s really really banging.’”

Naturally, the man’s summary of the show shocked and delighted Einbinder, who joked that she then shook his hand and simply said “true.”

“So yeah, I’m shocked by the fans all the time!” she admitted.

You can watch Hannah Einbinder’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.