Hillary Clinton Mourns the Loss of ‘Beautiful, Brilliant’ Gloria Steinem: ‘The Difference That One Person Can Make’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Hillary Clinton mourned the loss of her old friend and inspiration Gloria Steinem on Thursday morning, telling the hosts of “Morning Joe” just how important the feminist trailblazer was in her life.

Calling in to the MS NOW show, Clinton immediately noted that the loss of Steinem wasn’t just a personal loss for her, but a loss for women everywhere. Clinton particularly applauded the “grace” with which Steinem achieved her goals and handled herself over the years.

“I mean, she was brilliant, beautiful, funny, so connected to the world in which she lived and had friends literally around the globe,” Clinton said. “And so, it’s a personal loss, but it’s also a reminder about the difference that one person can make, who lives a purposeful life.”

Play video

Clinton also lauded the New York Times’ obituary for Steinem, calling it an “absolutely accurate depiction” of the crusader.

“I think it’s important to remember the example of Gloria,” Clinton continued. “She never held a position in elected or public life, but she was very influential because she, you know, never quit on making it clear that we had to live up to our values, and that included equality for all. So, we’re going to keep going, and I think her example is going to serve as as a real spur to that.”

The former Secretary of State recalled the last time she saw Steinem as well, at a gathering in Steinem’s home.

“She really wanted to bring out the best in people,” Clinton said. “And as I sat there talking with her in her living room, and you know, kind of reminiscing about some of the fights that we both had been in, it was exhilarating because she brought out the best in you.”

Meanwhile, over on “State of Play with Peter Alexander,” Kamala Harris recalled her own experiences working alongside Steinem in the 1990s.

“I have to tell you, to know her as a person is to know someone who was kind. She had an incredible sense of humor and wit, and was just very connected with thinking about where we are going, not only where we have been, but where we are going,” the former VP shared. “She was always invested in young women. And her advocacy really was always about fighting for the strength and the intelligence and the dignity of women everywhere, and really an icon in so many ways.”