Ike Barinholtz Tells ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Audience to Be on Best Behavior for His Boss: ‘Take Whatever Drugs He Gives You’

Ike Barinholtz is guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week, and Wednesday night’s show brought a little extra pressure for the actor, considering who his guest was. So, Barinholtz begged the audience to be on their best behavior, and “take whatever drugs” they were offered by the man.

Who was this mystery guest? It was Seth Rogen, of course. Barinholtz and Rogen star together on Apple TV’s “The Studio,” which was created by Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Rogen also directs on the series so, Barinholtz explained, “it’s like my boss is here tonight.” With that, came a request.

“So everyone, be on your best behavior, and take whatever drugs he gives you, okay?” Barinholtz joked.

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In fact, to tease Rogen’s appearance on the show, Barinholtz immediately noted at the start of his monologue that the episode would be the highest-rated episode in the history of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Sorry, sorry, no, no,” he corrected. “I mean ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s’ highest show ever, Seth Rogen is here. He’s here! He’s in the building, I saw him.”

Indeed, Rogen is known for his love of marijuana, and to kick off his actual interview, Barinholtz even asked how high Rogen was, on a scale of 1 to 10.

“I smoked some weed coming here, yeah,” Rogen confirmed with a laugh.

The two actors then recalled how weed played a huge part in their first meeting, wherein Rogen thought Barinholtz was Danny McBride’s assistant. Elsewhere in the interview, Rogen even recalled getting high with Paul McCartney.

You can watch Seth Rogen’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.