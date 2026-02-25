‘Industry’ Renewed for 5th and Final Season at HBO: ‘We Know When to Leave a Party’

HBO’s “Industry” will return once more.

The financial drama series created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay has been renewed for a fifth and final season at HBO, the network announced Wednesday. News of the Season 5 renewal comes just days before the Season 4 finale drops.

The renewal comes amid ratings growth for “Industry,” with global viewing for Season 4 pacing roughly 30% ahead of the third installment, which served as a breakout season for the series. Season 4 episodes are averaging 1.7 million viewers in the U.S. across HBO and Max.

Myha’la, Marisa Abela and Ken Leung have led “Industry” since Season 1, and the cast expanded in Season 4 to include Kit Harington, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka and Kal Penn, among others.



“We’re privileged to have joined the small, esteemed club of dramas that have run for five seasons on HBO,” Down and Kay said in a joint statement. “This March marks a decade since we first began to conceive of the world of ‘Industry’ and it exists because of the unwavering faith and vision of our partners and former partners at HBO — Casey, Frannie, Kara, Cela, Sam, Kathleen, and Max. Without Jane Tranter’s imagination and belief, the show would simply be a dead idea in a drawer somewhere. She — alongside her partners at Bad Wolf — has been our guiding light and fiercest champion. We’d also like to thank the BBC for their partnership.”

“For some time now we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high. Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party,” the statement continued. “We’d like to thank our evangelical fan base, especially those who have watched from day one. Finally: we owe everything to our crew and the best cast on TV for making our writing live. The characters will live on because of their world class performances. Seeing the HBO ident in front of our work will never stop being a thrill. It remains the best place to make television, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration well into the future.”

“For four seasons, ‘Industry’ has thrilled us while examining power, money, politics, and class,” HBO head of drama series and films Francesca Orsi said. “Under Mickey and Konrad’s ambitious and singular vision, it has solidified itself as an important contemporary, genre-bending drama in HBO’s lineup that keeps viewers on the edge of their seat week after week. It is gratifying that viewers and critics have recognized season four as bigger and more thrilling than ever, buoyed by career defining performances from our magnificent cast. Alongside the amazing team under executive producer Jane Tranter at Bad Wolf and executive producer Kathleen McCaffrey at Little Gems, we are so proud we can announce the fifth season of this terrific show, which Mickey and Konrad have decided will take us to the end of ‘Industry’s’ story.”

Produced by Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC, “Industry” is created, written and executive produced by Down and Kay. Additional EPs include Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf, Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC.