‘Industry’ Season 3 Recap: What to Remember Before Season 4

“Industry” burned a lot of things to the ground in Season 3 and a recap of all the chaos is almost a requirement before jumping into the newest episodes.

The third season of the HBO series was a breakout in a way, as more people tuned in, and what a time to jump on board. The investment firm Pierpoint found itself struggling with insolvency throughout the season as lead Harper ventured out on her own while Yasmin struggled with the usual nightmare gauntlet of professional and personal struggles.

Here’s what you need to remember about “Industry” Season 3 before tuning in to Season 4.

The Death of Pierpoint

Pierpoint, as we’ve known it for the past two seasons, is no more. The company spent much of the third season floundering and heading toward insolvency. But it’s Eric – perhaps Pierpoint’s most dedicated employee – who managed to do the lion’s share of the saving. That didn’t stop the company from merging with Al-Mir’aj Holdings and being completely revamped.

Eric is told that his skillset is no longer needed in the new Al-Mir’aj Pierpoint and that he is being terminated with a hefty severance payout. But the money was never the point for Eric, the job was all he knew, and he ended the season weeping on the Pierpoint call floor, rudderless and alone.

Myha’la in “Industry.” (Simon Ridgway/HBO)

Harper Makes Moves

Harper spent Season 3 building herself back up after leaving Pierpoint, and the season ends with her not only managing her own fund for Petra but being positioned by Otto to take over for him. Her aggressive, and even criminal at times, moves toward making money are the exact qualities in kind of person he wants leading his group going forward.

She turns Otto down only to approach him with a new idea after Pierpoint’s collapse. She wants to run a risky shorts-only fund but demands she do it from New York rather than London. Harper is heading home, where her risky new venture is likely to clash with all the personal ghosts she has been running from for years.

Yasmin Makes Her Decision

Yasmin spends the end of Season 3 making a big decision about her future – choosing between a smaller but warmer life with Rob or the more elegant but likely cooler one with Henry. In the end, she plays Henry’s affection for her to get Rob his seed money for his new venture on a visit.

It’s on that trip that Yasmin sleeps with Rob one more time – and both admit their love for one another – before going to Henry and asking if he loves her. It’s on that admission that she decides in a mere 24 hours that she’ll marry the rich man. In a final moment before Rob heads off to focus on his new venture – unfortunately not being a part of Season 4 – that he says he understands when she apologizes for the decision. The new season will likely unpack Yasmin’s choice and the fallout from it.