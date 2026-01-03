15 New Shows Coming to HBO in 2026

HBO is serving up a bevy of new shows in 2026, including the long-awaited follow ups to “Euphoria,” which will mark four years between seasons when its third season hits the network in April, as well as “The Comeback,” which makes a come back a decade after the release of Season 2.

The network will kick off 2026 strong with several cult series, including “The Pitt” Season 2, “Industry” Season 4 and “Game of Thrones” spinoff “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

There’s plenty in store for sci-fi lovers, with “Games of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon” returning for its third season, “Dune: Prophecy” coming back for Season 2 and DC comic-based “Lanterns” also hitting the streaming.

And that’s not even mentioning the return of “Hacks” for its seemingly fifth and final season and new series from “Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence and “Baby Reindeer” creator and star Richard Gadd. Check out all the new shows headed to HBO this year below.

“The Pitt” Season 2 — Jan. 8

Who would’ve thought “The Pitt” would end up as one of the most celebrated drama series of 2025 upon its premiere back in January? After an impressive 15-episode first season that saw word of mouth increase exponentially, the Noah Wyle-led medical show picked up five Emmy awards — including outstanding drama series. With Season 2, “The Pitt” levels up by doubling down on what it does best. Debuting a year after its series premiere, the new season follows as Dr. Robby and crew face a daunting shift on Fourth of July weekend and all the holiday chaos that comes with it. Sepideh Moafi joins the cast as Dr. Al-Hashimi, a new attending physician who previously worked with Mel (Taylor Dearden) and Samira (Supriya Ganesh). — Jose Alejandro Bastidas

“Industry” Season 4 — Jan. 11

Picking up after an explosive Season 3 finale, “Industry” will return for its fourth season with a new bevy of chaos as Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) navigate married life while Harper (Myha’la) remains determined to dominate London’s financial scene by any means. While Season 4 will see the departure of Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing, the new installment will welcome in several new recruits, including Max Minghella, who plays enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram who gets drawn into both Yasmin and Harper’s orbit, as well as Kiernan Shipka, Toheeb Jimoh, Amy James-Kelly, Jack Farthing, Kal Penn, Claire Forlani and Charlie Heaton. Ken Leung, Sagar Radia and Miriam Petche also return for Season 4. — Loree Seitz

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” — Jan. 18

HBO gets set to unveil its second spinoff from the cultural phenomenon that was “Game of Thrones” with “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” As far as timelines go, the new series splits the difference between the original series and HBO’s first spinoff “House of the Dragon,” which takes place 200 years earlier. Those in love with the gritty and bleak world of Westeros might be shocked by the lighter tone that “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is going for, as it follows a wayward night and his young Targaryen squire looking to make a name for themselves. The stories of Dunk and Egg comprise a number of novellas from author George R.R. Martin and this season marks the first of many adventures that will make legends of both of them. The series has already been renewed for Season 2, set to premiere in 2027. “House of the Dragon” also returns for Season 3 in 2026, with Season 4 already renewed and set to premiere in 2028. — Jacob Bryant

“The Comeback” Season 3 — March

Valerie Cherish is back for one last kooky Hollywood adventure, and we have AI to thank for that! Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King’s celebrated comedy series — famous for only airing a season per decade — is back for its third and final season, for real this time. This new chapter will follow as Valerie is recruited to star in a multicam comedy series amid colossal industry upheaval. The kicker? The fictional show will be written entirely by AI. The new season welcomes back stars Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman and Damian Young, along with new cast additions like Andrew Scott, Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O’Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O’Grady, Zane Phillips and Julian Stern. — JAB

“Rooster” — March

“Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence is on a bit of a hot streak right now, coming off the successes of Apple TV’s “Shrinking” and “Ted Lasso,” both of which he co-created along with “Bad Monkey.” The Emmy-winning TV creator will get the chance to keep his streak alive in March when “Rooster” premieres on HBO. “The Office” star Steve Carell leads the new, college campus-set comedy as a successful author trying to navigate a complicated relationship with his daughter (Charly Chive). Lawrence favorites John C. McGinley and Phil Dunster star alongside Carell in the series, which also promises to feature Lauren Tsai and “Station Eleven” scene stealer Danielle Deadwyler. Very little has been released about the series so far, but the talent involved in it, as well as HBO’s investment in the show, is reason enough to keep “Rooster” on your radar this coming spring. Lawrence and Carell are two of the most important comedic TV figures of this century, and they may very well have another hit on their hands here. — Alex Welch

“Euphoria” Season 3 — April

By the time “Euphoria” returns for its third season this spring, it’ll have been over four years since the Sam Levinson-created drama last aired on HBO. So much has happened since then: most of the main cast have become major movie stars, there’ve been two notable deaths from the team — star Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen — as well as two Hollywood strikes. With the time passed, “Euphoria” will look pretty different than its previous two seasons as the series jumps past high school to see our main characters settling into post-grad life, which includes blossoming careers for Maude Apatow‘s Lexi, Hunter Schafer’s Jules and Alexa Demie’s Maddy, while Jacob Elordi’s Nate and Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie adjust to their suburban life and Zendaya’s Rue is still paying off her debts. We’re not quite sure what to expect from this season, which has been long speculated to be the show’s last, but we’ll certainly be along for the ride. — LS

“DTF St. Louis” — TBD

Jason Bateman, David Harbour and Linda Cardellini are set to star in “DTF St. Louis,” a new “darkly comedic” series coming to HBO in the new year. The show, written, directed and executive produced by showrunner Steven Conrad, follows a love triangle between three individuals experiencing a midlife crisis that ends with one of them dead. “DTF St. Louis” (an initialism meaning “Down to F—k”) originally started as a TV adaptation of James Lasdun’s New Yorker article “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities and a Lethal Sedation” but later evolved into its own concept with no connection to that story. — Casey Loving

“Half Man” — TBD

Richard Gadd will follow up on his staggering “Baby Reindeer” with “Half Man,” a six-episode series from HBO and BBC that explores the relationship between two estranged “brothers,” played by Gadd (“Baby Reindeer,” “Against the Law”) and Jamie Bell (“All of us Strangers,” “Rocket Man”). “Half Man” will follow Niall (Bell) and Ruben (Gadd) after Ruben shows up at Niall’s wedding, which leads to an “explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives,” per the official logline. Spanning nearly 40 years from the 1980s to present day, the series will follow the brothers’ relationship from their meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way. — LS

“Hacks” Season 5 — TBD

While HBO has refrained from calling the upcoming fifth season of “Hacks” the conclusion of the beloved comedy, star Hannah Einbinder shared the news that Season 5 would be its last back in September, and the news hasn’t exactly been refuted. As we prepare to say goodbye to Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance and Einbinder’s Ava, we’ll see what series creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky have envisioned as the final scene of the the final episode, which they previously said has been in their minds since 2015. But before that, we’ll see how Deborah and Ava plan to rehabilitate Deborah’s image after she quit her late night show in a live broadcast, and was later reported dead by TMZ during her somewhat concerning stint in Singapore. And of course, we’re excited to see whatever shenanigans Downs’ Jimmy and Megan Stalter’s Kayla have in store. — LS

“Lanterns” — End of summer

This year will also see the debut of the highly anticipated “Lanterns,” based on DC comic “Green Lantern,” which follows two intergalactic cops as they are drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery to investigate a murder in the American heartland. Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre share the screen as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, respectively. Chris Mundy (“True Detective: Night Country,” “Ozark”) serves as showrunner and writes the series alongside fellow executive producers Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen,” “The Leftovers”) and Tom King (“Mister Miracle,” “Supergirl”). — LS

“House of the Dragon” Season 3 — TBD

“Game of Thrones” fans are in for a treat this year as “House of the Dragon” returns for its third season, following up on the January debut of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” Picking up following a plea for peace from Alicent (Olivia Cooke) to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) in the Season 2 finale, which resulted in Alicent consenting to Rhaenyra’s plan to arrive in King’s Landing and execute Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) in order to take the thrown, Season 3 will see just how well that plan goes, given that Aegon has escaped King’s Landing with Larys (Matthew Needham). We’ll also get more details on the potential imprisonment of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and a glimpse at Prince Daeron Targaryen (the as-of-now-unseen son of Viserys and Alicent) and his dragon Tessarion, both of which were hinted at in the Season 2 finale. — LS

“Dune: Prophecy” Season 2 — TBD

After the first installment of the “Dune” prequel series explored the rise of the Bene Gesserit 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides, showrunner Alison Schapker teased that “Dune: Prophecy” Season 2 will feature Arrakis more prominently after Valya (Emily Watson) escaping to the planet with Ynez (Sarah-Sofie Boussina) and Keiran (Chris Mason). While the planet was kept at a distance during the first installment, Schapker noted the satisfaction of putting “boots on the ground at this incredibly over-determined and sort of almost mythic ‘Dune’ space that we know very well.” — LS

Untitled Larry David Comedy Series

If you’ve been missing “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” you can soon get your Larry David fix with his upcoming HBO comedy series, which hails from “Curb” writer Jeff Schaffer and will feature a mix of “Curb” actors and noteworthy guest stars alongside David. Instead of playing a heightened version of himself, however, the new half-hour sketch comedy series is centered on American history as the country celebrates its 250th anniversary. Fittingly, the series also hails from the Obamas’ Higher Ground. — LS

“Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” — TBD

While a second spinoff series of “The Big Bang Theory” has been in the works for years, fans are finally in luck as the next iteration of the beloved series is finally arriving to HBO Max this year. “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” will follow comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), who is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, but accidentally brings about a multiverse Armageddon. Sussman won’t be the only original series star reprising his role, with Lauren Lapkus reprising her role as Denise, Stuart’s girlfriend, who aids Stuart alongside his geologist friend Bert (Brian Posehn), and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie). Along the way, the crew will meet alternate-universe versions of characters we have come to know and love from “The Big Bang Theory,” adding a fun twist to the franchise’s next iteration. — LS

“Portobello” — TBD

HBO will shine a light on famed TV host Enzo Tortora, who hosted “Portobello” beginning in 1977 for seven seasons, before being accused by justice collaborators of being part of a criminal organization involved in drug trafficking. The six-episode series, which marks HBO Max’s first original Italian production, will follow Tortora through his imprisonment and trials, leading up to his eventual acquittal. The series stars Fabrizio Gifuni as Enzo Tortora, and also features Lino Musella, Romana Maggiora Vergano, Barbora Bobulova, Alessandro Preziosi and Fausto Russo Alesi. — LS