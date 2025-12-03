What’s New on HBO Max in December

A slate of recent films, new television and library classics are headed to HBO Max this December.

Fans of the behind-the-scenes football series “Hard Knocks” have a new season to look forward to with “Hard Knocks: In Season With the NFC East,” this time following the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders, starting Dec. 2. “Saturday Night Live” fanatics may be interested in a new gross-out stand-up special by Sarah Sherman (or Sarah Squirm, as she calls herself on the stage) titled “Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh” on Dec. 12.

A series of music documentaries under the “Music Box” banner of HBO Original programming will also join the service in December. The first of these will be “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley,” Amy Berg’s doc that received strong reviews out of Sundance Film Festival. “It’s Never Over” will premiere on HBO Max on Dec. 4, with a new Music Box entry every week after that: “Wizkid: Long Live Lagos” on Dec. 11, “Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?” on Dec. 18 and “Happy and You Know It” on Dec. 25.

The highest-grossing movie of the year, “Ne Zha II,” will premiere on HBO Max on Dec. 20. Jiao Zi’s animated sequel from China eventually surpassed “Inside Out 2” to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. A24 picked up the rights to distribute the English dub featuring Michelle Yeoh (which will be uploaded to HBO Max), originally releasing it in August.

Here is everything new on HBO Max this December.

Dec. 1

“90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Pillow Talk” (Season 9)

“Adult Swim Yule Log”

“Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin’ Out”

“Atomic Blonde”

“Battle of the Sexes”

“Bright Leaf”

“Christmas with the Kranks”

“The Color Purple” (1985)

“The Colors Within”

“Dames”

“The Damned Don’t Cry”

“DeLorean”

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days”

“The Girl Who Leapt Through Time”

“Girls Trip”

“The Goonies”

“Gunsmoke in Tucson”

“Hidden Figures”

“I’ll See You in My Dreams”

“Illegal”

“Jim Thorpe: All-American”

“Jimmy the Gent”

“Key Largo”

“Kid Galahad”

“Larceny Inc.”

“Law of the Badlands”

“Little Caesar”

“Liz and the Blue Bird”

“Lu Over the Wall”

“Mad Men” (Seasons 1-7)

“Mandalay”

“The Matrimonial Bed”

“Millennium Actress”

“Mind Game”

“Miss Congeniality”

“Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous”

“Mission to Moscow”

“My Dream is Yours”

“Ne Zha”

“Night and Day”

“Paul Anka: His Way”

“Perfect Blue”

“Pierrot le fou”

“The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex”

“Racket Busters”

“Riffraff”

“Romance on the High Seas”

“Santa Fe Trail”

“The Sea Wolf” (1941)

“The Seventh Victim”

“Shin Godzilla”

“Shining Victory”

“Shoeshine”

“The Shop Around the Corner”

“Sing and Like It”

“Song of My City”

“Summer Wars”

“Table 19”

“Taking Woodstock”

“They Won’t Believe Me”

“Tiny Furniture”

“Trouble Along the Way”

“Walk Softly, Stranger”

“Walk the Dark Street”

“Wedding Crashers”

“Wilson”

“Wolf Children”

“X-Men: First Class”

Dec. 2

“Capital One MLB Open”

“Chopped” (Vol. 4, Season 63)

“Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East”

“New Orleans: Soul of a City”

“The Hidden Homeless” (“The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper”)

Dec. 3

“Fixer to Fabulous” (Season 7)

Dec. 4

“About Face” (Season 1)

“Architecton”

“Cheap A$$ Beach Houses” (Season 1)

“Dunkman” (Season 1)

“Dylan’s Playtime Adventures” (Season 1D)

“It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley”

Dec. 5

“Batwheels” (Season 3A)

“House Hunters International” (Vol. 9, Season 205)

“House Hunters” (Vol. 10, Season 247)

“The Family McMullen”

Dec. 7

“The Christmas Showdown”

Dec. 8

“90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” (Season 8)

Dec. 9

“Bugs Bunny Builders” (Season 2I)

“Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House”

Dec. 11

“Wizkid: Long Live Lagos”

Dec. 12

“Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh”

“Spinal Tap II: The End Continues”

“Stolen Children”

“This Is Spinal Tap”

Dec. 13

“Vantara: Sanctuary Stories” (Season 1)

Dec. 14

“Toad and Friends” (Season 1D)

“Very Merry Mystery”

Dec. 15

“Assassination in the Valley of the Kings”

“The Bold Type” (Seasons 1-5)

“Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread”

“Truck U” (Season 21)

“White House Christmas”

Dec. 16

“The Secrets We Bury”

“MisinfoNation: White Genocide” (“The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper”)

Dec. 17

“Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen”

Dec. 18

“Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?”

“Saving Yellowstone with Dennis Quaid” (Season 1)

Dec. 19

“House Hunters” (Vol. 10, Season 248)

“Teen Titans Go!” (Season 9F)

Dec. 20

“Adult Swim’s The Elephant”

“Ne Zha II”

Dec. 21

“Secrets in the Sand” (Season 2)

Dec. 22

“Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires”

“The Last Captains” (Season 1)

Dec. 23

“The Exorcists” (“The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper”)

Dec. 24

“Guy’s Grocery Games” (Season 40)

Dec. 25

“Happy And You Know It”

Dec. 26

“Heaven”

Dec. 27

“Junk or Jackpot?” (Season 1)

Dec. 28

“Home Reimagined” (Season 1B)

“My Pet Ate What!?” (Season 1

Dec. 29

“Celebrity IOU” (Season 11)

“Two Guys Garage” (Season 24)

Dec. 31

“Building Outside the Lines” (Season 3)