Hannah Einbinder Says ‘Hacks’ Will End With Season 5

“Hacks” is reaching the end of the road. Series star Hannah Einbinder said during the Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet that the series will end with Season 5.

“I think it will feel different,” Einbinder told E! host Heather McMahan of returning to production. “We’re going to start next week, and knowing it’s the last season is really bittersweet. But I think it’s right, you know? I think it’s nice to do something as many times as it should be done. Not overstay your welcome. Rip it and do it and laugh and cry.”

McMahan then echoed Einbinder’s “rip it” comment, and the comedy supporting actress nominee added, “You can quote me on that. I’m going on the record on that.”

Series creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky previously said that they’d originally envisioned a five-season plan for their HBO Max comedy series. However, when Season 4 ended in May, the writers said that they were open to more seasons if the writing required more episodes.

“We are now breaking up Season 5, and we have to see how many episodes it will take us to get to where we know we’re going to go,” Downs said in a previous interview. “The final scene of the final episode has been in our minds since 2015, and we’re excited to get there. But that may take more episodes than we can fit in the season.”

“Hacks” follows comedian Deborah Vance as she enlists writer Ava (Einbinder) to help her invigorate her act. Across four seasons, the partnership led from a Vegas residency to a tour to scandal to a late night show. The ending of Season 4 saw as Deborah gave up her new late night show after she was forced to choose between it and working with Ava, the fall from grace led to the duo heading or Singapore — the only place where she could perform without breaking a strict non-compete clause.

After a disagreement between the two women about what to do next, they both jolt back into action when TMZ reports on Deborah’s death by mistake. Knowing that the first line in her obituary would be her short-lived late night show, Deborah is set on rectifying her legacy before calling it quits on her career for good.

“Hacks” Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on HBO Max.