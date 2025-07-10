Larry David to Star, EP on American History Sketch Comedy Series at HBO

Larry David will star in and executive produce a new half-hour sketch comedy series centered on American history at HBO.

The limited series, which doesn’t yet have an official name, hails from the Obamas’ Higher Ground as well as EPs David and Jeff Schaffer, who write the series. David will star in the new series a mix of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actors and noteworthy guest stars.

The official logline is as follows: “President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion … But then Larry David called.”

“Once ‘Curb’ ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party,” David said jokingly in statement. “After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”

In a similarly tongue in cheek statement, former president Barack Obama and EP said, “I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David.”

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Vinnie Malhotra and Ethan Lewis executive produce on behalf of Higher Ground. Their recent projects include apocalyptic thriller “Leave the World Behind” and basketball series “Court of Gold.”

News of the new series comes over a year after “Curb Your Enthusiasm” ended in April 2024, with the new sketch comedy series extending David’s relationship with HBO.

“It’s hard to remember a time before ‘Curb,’ or without Larry David’s perspective on modern life,” HBO and HBO Max EVP and comedy programming head Amy Gravitt said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that Larry is coming back to HBO, this time with Higher Ground, to give us a glimpse at our shared history as we celebrate our Semiquincentennial.”

“The characters Larry is playing didn’t change history. In fact, they were largely ignored by history. And that’s a good thing,” EP, writer and director

Jeff Schaffer said in a statement.