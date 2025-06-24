Larry David Doc Blocked Before HBO Release Could Debut on YouTube After Larry Charles’ Death, Director Says | Video

Larry Charles may end up releasing his unseen Larry David documentary after all. Somebody just has to die first.

In a Monday appearance on “The Julia Cunningham Show,” Charles and host Julia Cunningham discussed the unreleased documentary film titled “The Larry David Story” he had made about his friend and frequent collaborator Larry David. Though David blocked the film’s release in 2022, Charles admitted the project may yet still see the light of day.

“Have you considered though, and you know, this might be too brutal, but to have in your will, like if you pass away, just upload that documentary to YouTube or would that just cause massive wreckage in your life for those remaining,” Cunningham asked.

“Those remaining, yes,” Charles laughed. “That’s an interesting idea and I’ll have to give that some thought. Actually, I had not until this moment, but that’s an interesting way of looking at it. You know, I do have a copy of it, so …”

Charles, who worked extensively with David on projects like “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” interviewed his frequent collaborator in the late 2010s for a planned upload on his YouTube channel. This concept eventually grew into a full two-part documentary, “The Larry David Story,” which promised to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the life and musings of the iconic comic figure.

“The Larry David Story” initially held a scheduled March 1, 2022, release on HBOMax. The night before its release, however, HBO announced on Twitter that there would be no such release. Charles has since stated that David threatened to withhold a new season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” from the network if they released the documentary.

The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info. — HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) March 1, 2022

HBO initially tried to schedule a live interview between David and Charles as a replacement for the planned doc. Charles, however, refused to participate. The two have since gone their separate ways professionally.

Charles joked about the posthumous release strategy, but it wouldn’t be the first time the creator uploaded a canceled project to YouTube. Just last year, the “Borat” director uploaded his original cut of the Nicolas Cage film “Army of One” to the platform after the film was recut without his permission upon its release.

“I have put out kind of unedited and unadulterated versions of some of the things that I’ve shot on YouTube,” Charles told Cunningham. “As long as I don’t make money with it, nobody seems to really care.”

It’s unclear if Charles truly intends to someday let the film see the light of day, or how David would react if the film ever released. “Seinfeld” and “Curb” writers aren’t known for being stubborn, are they?

