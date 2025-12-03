Andrew Scott Joins ‘The Comeback’ Season 3 With Lisa Kudrow

“The Comeback” Season 3 has tapped Emmy nominee Andrew Scott to join Lisa Kudrow on her final outing as Valerie Cherish.

CEO of HBO and Max content Casey Bloys annouced that the “Fleabag” star would join the cast of the long-awaited final season on stage at his 2026 Content Showcase in London.

The third and final season of the HBO original comedy series will debut in March. Valerie Cherish’s final “comeback” arrives 20 years after the premiere of the comedy’s first season and over 10 years after its second.

Scott is best known for his performances in “Fleabag,” “All of Us Strangers,” “A Place in Hell,” “Ripley,” “Black Mirror” and the upcoming “Wake Up Dead Man.” He is repped by CAA, United Agents, Relevant and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Michael Patrick King, who co-created “And Just Like That,” returned with Kudrow to develop the final season. In addition to the “Friends” star, the series will star Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman and Damian Young, who all appeared in the first seasons of the series.

“Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape. Neither of us are surprised she did,” Kudrow and King said in a joint statement when the series was renewed in June.

The satire takes place in modern Los Angeles and follows Valerie Cherish, the one-time star of the sitcom “I’m It!” After being cast in a new network sitcom, Valerie agrees to have her life and career filmed for a documentary titled “The Comeback.” That was the premise for Season 1. Season 2 sees Valerie playing a fictionalized version of herself on an HBO series called “Seeing Red,” a show about the sitcom writer and producer who tormented her nine years earlier. How meta and self-referential Season 3 will become remains to be seen.

Previously announced cast include Kudrow, Bucatinsky, Silverman, Young in addition to Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O’Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O’Grady, Zane Phillips and Julian Stern.

John Melfi and Bucatinsky will executive produce “The Comeback” alongside creators King and Kudrow.